Holiday Bowl Preview: The final verdict
The fourth and final installment previewing Northwestern's matchup with Utah in the Holiday Bowl.
Part 1: When Utah has the ball
Part 2: When Northwestern has the ball
Tim Chapman, a former high school head coach and WildcatReport staff writer, has broken down the offensive, defensive and special teams matchups. Now it's time for him to render his verdict: Who will win the Holiday Bowl between Northwestern and Utah?
Game Details
No. 22 Northwestern (8-5, 8-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 17 Utah (9-4, 6-4 Pac-12)
What: Holiday Bowl
Place: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.
Line: Northwestern +7
Date: Monday, Dec. 31, 2018
Time: 6:00 CST
TV: FS1
Previous meetings: 1927: NU 13-6… 1981: UU 42-0
Last week: Northwestern hung tough with No. 6 Ohio State in the first and third quarters of the Big Ten Championship game, but gave up too many passing yards in a 45-24 loss. Utah lost to No. 9 Washington for the second time in a 10-3 loss in the Pac-12 Championship game.
This is a premium story that requires a subscription. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Click on the graphic below to subscribe now and take advantage of a great deal: $99 worth of free gear for a $100 annual subscription. The deal ends at midnight on Dec. 31, so act now!
What it all comes down to
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news