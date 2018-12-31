The fourth and final installment previewing Northwestern's matchup with Utah in the Holiday Bowl. Part 1: When Utah has the ball Part 2: When Northwestern has the ball Part 3: Special teams

Tim Chapman, a former high school head coach and WildcatReport staff writer, has broken down the offensive, defensive and special teams matchups. Now it's time for him to render his verdict: Who will win the Holiday Bowl between Northwestern and Utah?



Game Details

No. 22 Northwestern (8-5, 8-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 17 Utah (9-4, 6-4 Pac-12)

What: Holiday Bowl Place: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif. Line: Northwestern +7 Date: Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 Time: 6:00 CST TV: FS1 Previous meetings: 1927: NU 13-6… 1981: UU 42-0 Last week: Northwestern hung tough with No. 6 Ohio State in the first and third quarters of the Big Ten Championship game, but gave up too many passing yards in a 45-24 loss. Utah lost to No. 9 Washington for the second time in a 10-3 loss in the Pac-12 Championship game.

