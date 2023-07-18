@WildcatReport

On Monday, July 10, the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald sent shock waves through the Northwestern and college football communities. It also directly led to the news of the following Monday, that Northwestern freshman linebacker Nigel Glover had entered the transfer portal.

Even if the rapidly spreading hazing scandal led to Fitzgerald's dismissal, it qualified as a shocker. Glover's decision in the aftermath, on the other hand, did not.

A former three-star prospect from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, Glover was an early enrollee from the Wildcats' Class of 2023, the highest-rated class of the 17-year Fitzgerald era. He is the first player to leave the program since Fitzgerald's firing.

Glover, who left Evanston this morning, didn't want to talk about the reasons he chose to leave Northwestern, but he did explain what he's looking for in a potential landing place.

"I am looking a stable university where I can grow as a man, player, and student," he said.

The word "stable" speaks volumes in this case. Because the last 11 days since the Northwestern hazing scandal began with the announcement of a meager two-week suspension for Fitzgerald, his experience has been anything but.



Glover's decision to leave Northwestern is completely understandable. Transfers happen after any coach is fired, let alone one as synonymous with a program as Fitzgerald, who was the fourth longest-tenured coach in the country. (Players have 30 days after a coach is fired to enter the transfer portal, but he does not have to sign with his new team within that window.)

The question now is, how many more Wildcats will follow Glover out the door? Will his departure trigger a tidal wave or transfers, or just a trickle?

We preface this by saying that it's impossible to know for sure what is going to happen. There is so much controversy surrounding the program, and lawsuits filed and pending, that this all comes with a grain of salt. The Wildcats have already lost four commitments from their Class of 2024 since Fitzgerald was fired.

But transferring is a different animal. Despite the massive upheaval caused by the dismissal of an icon like Fitzgerald, Glover's exit may not be a sign of an impending mass exodus of talent, as some expect.

One of the biggest reasons is the timing. We're in the middle of July. Some teams start their season in a little more than six weeks. Most, like Northwestern, kick off the following weekend in the start of September.

Not only is that not much time to get a player up to speed and acclimated to his new environment and new systems, there are very few places with scholarships readily available.

For many programs, the roster and the scholarship allotment is likely set, at least for this year. There may be opportunities for mid-year enrollment or grayshirts, but sitting out a season may not be as enticing for many players.