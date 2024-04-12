What seemed a few weeks ago like a pipe dream full of hopeful tweets and ambitious renderings will soon become reality. Northwestern announced on Wednesday that they will build a temporary stadium on the lakefront to host football games for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, while Ryan Field is under construction. It will be swiftly constructed before the 2024 season opener on Aug. 31, and then disassembled when the new Ryan Field is ready in 2026. It’s a bold idea, one that required out-of-the-box thinking. Instead of playing their home football in a variety of venues around the Chicagoland area, the Wildcats will play the majority of their home games on campus, in a tight space already packed with sports facilities. The irony is that the person who first had the vision to build a temporary facility on the shores of Lake Michigan is none other than the man who was the face of the program for nearly two decades: previous head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was fired last July in the wake of a hazing scandal and is currently suing the school for wrongful termination. But his initial dream is being realized, thanks to a lot of behind-the-scenes work by a small core of prominent alumni, key trustees, football coach David Braun and athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg. Fitzgerald first floated the idea of a temporary lakefront stadium a couple years ago, according to Jay Sharman, the prominent alumnus who is also the man behind the NU social media presence LakeThePosts. Sharman said that Fitzgerald texted several people about his idea while watching the Waste Management Phoenix Open. That golf tournament is famous for building a temporary stadium, nicknamed "The Coliseum", around the 16th hole for its event every year. Fitzgerald saw that and, according to Sharman, texted several people with something like, ‘How about building something like this on Lake Michigan?’ Northwestern Athletics declined to comment as it relates to Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald declined to comment due to pending litigation. Fitzgerald's idea was initially met with skepticism, said Sharman. There would be serious logistical hurdles to overcome for any such project to be realized. But it got enough traction for the university to consult InProduction, the company responsible for building the Coliseum for the Phoenix Open, to do a “top-level, cursory” study, according to Sharman. They determined they could, indeed, build a temporary stadium on the lakefront. However, at the time of initial discussions, in March of 2023, there was a significant sticking point. "The original concept and design would have displaced field hockey and we weren’t supportive of that," Gragg stated in a response to our request for comment. "That was a non-starter." Building a temporary stadium that overlapped field hockey's Lakeside Field would have ousted a team that has appeared in three straight national title games, winning a championship in 2021. Lakeside Field's surface is made of a specific, distinctive turf designed exclusively for the sport. So, a new home for football would have directly led to a difficult relocation process for a second Wildcat team. With other options in the Chicagoland area to pursue without such consequences, "the idea died on the vine," said Sharman. It might have remained that way, if Sharman didn't revive it.



Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWUgWW91IG9uIHRoZSBMYWtlZnJvbnQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9RMEExZGdOMEMwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUTBBMWRnTjBD MDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBOVUZC RmFtaWx5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05VRkJGYW1p bHkvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzgxODQ5ODc2MTY5MzU5NDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Thomas Edison said that “success is 10 percent inspiration and 90 percent perspiration.” Fitzgerald supplied the inspiration. Sharman, Gragg and a few other key individuals would go on to supply the perspiration. “Me, being the nosy dude I am, I started poking around,” said Sharman, whose day job is the CEO and Founder of TeamWorks Media, a branding agency that's done work for Northwestern, the Big Ten and many others. “This was an amazing idea. I started asking, ‘Why can’t we do this?'" He didn’t get what he thought was an adequate answer to his question, so he started spreading the word among his lengthy list of Northwestern contacts. A couple months ago, Sharman sent out an email about the lakefront stadium to his LakeThePosts email list. It's an impressive group of influential Northwestern alumni, including trustees, celebrities and media personalities. “[The idea] universally struck a chord,” said Sharman. It also created a firestorm. Some of the trustees on the list were taken aback because it was the first they heard of the idea. They started asking questions, encouraged by Sharman. “You are in a position of influence,” Sharman said to the many people who reached out to him. “Go talk to leadership.” Meanwhile, Gragg and his athletic department were being heavily criticized as the 2024 season drew closer and closer and they still didn’t know where the Wildcats were going to play their home games. An idea to play an Oct. 19 game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay was leaked at an alumni gathering in New York City and summarily blasted on social media. Public pressure, and the realization that the frequent alternative venue would likely be SeatGeek Stadium, rather than Soldier Field, led to a reevaluation among trustees and the athletic department about the lakefront stadium project within the last couple months. An adjusted design was put forward with the new stadium's footprint being built atop the existing Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium, the home of Northwestern's soccer and lacrosse teams; and Ethel and Chap Hutcheson Field, where the football team currently practices But, most significantly, not field hockey's Lakeside Field. Now Gragg, who was initially resistant, got behind the new proposal. "I was always open to the idea if it was inclusive of the other impacted sports and their coaches," Gragg stated. Braun was Northwestern's defensive coordinator during initial discussions, but once a model was put forward in recent weeks that wouldn’t have a negative impact on other programs, he was on board. Sharman pitched Northwestern’s second-year coach himself when he ran into him at a health club. Braun, said Sharman, saw the temporary stadium as a valuable recruiting tool. You can imagine what the lakefront views will look like on television. It may also give his team a home-field atmosphere they lacked last season, when crowds were usually sparse. That would probably continue over the next two seasons if the Wildcats were to play in a revolving array of stadiums. Braun threw his full weight behind the project. He and deputy athletic director Jesse Marks lobbied heavily within the athletic department and the university administration. Braun's advocacy was critical, said a source close to the process who asked for anonymity. The project "wouldn't have happened without his leadership," he said. The source identified a group of five people as critical to the success of the project: Gragg, Marks and Braun in the building, and then trustee Bob Hayward leading the charge amongst the Board of Trustees, while drawing on expertise from his brother, Wally Hayward. Wally graduated Northwestern in 1990 and was the Vice President of Marketing and Sales for the Chicago Cubs from 2010-13 before resigning to start W Partners, a sports and marketing agency, in partnership with the Ricketts Family. The source said that Marks and the Haywards were responsible for the money side of the equation. Football serves as the lead profit center for the Northwestern athletics department, as it does for any other Power Four school. It is the tide that floats all boats, and an expensive construction project could cause some of those smaller boats to take on water. Two sources confirmed that the cost of building the stadium, and the loss of revenue from several thousand fewer fans per game, would cost the school "somewhere around $10-12 million." So not only would the project have to clear logistical hurdles, but it would also have to make up for the losses it would create for the athletic department. "The biggest challenge was to ensure it could be done without budget cuts [to other programs]," the source said. Thanks to the work of Marks and the Haywards, there is confidence that fundraising, and utilizing more profitable venues like Wrigley Field or Soldier Field late in both seasons, can offset the monetary deficit. The source said that Bob Hayward, a fourth-generation Northwestern alumnus and a partner at the Kirkland & Ellis law firm, was not only able to prove that budget cuts in the athletic department could be avoided through fundraising; he also pulled off the feat of securing a commitment of funds from the university itself. There is a lot of heavy lifting ahead in terms of meeting those fundraising goals, but the source said that Hayward's leadership "convinced everyone that the risk of coming up short is low." Sharman credits Hayward, who was just named to the Board of Trustees in 2022, for doing much of the dirty work behind the scenes with the often unwieldy board that has more than 60 members. “I still can’t believe it,” Sharman posted on X on Wednesday. “Bob Hayward deserves [Hall of Fame] status. I’m so damn excited.” WildcatReport reached out to Hayward for comment, but he did not respond before publishing. The Wildcats will still play some games at other venues. Northwestern's press release said that "a majority" of the football team's seven scheduled home games will be played at the temporary facility, which likely means four games: non-conference games against Miami (OH), Duke and Eastern Illinois, and the Big Ten home opener against Indiana on Oct. 5. Games that figure to draw larger crowds, like Wisconsin, Ohio State and Illinois, the last three contests of the season, could be played at Wrigley Field or Soldier Field. WildcatReport's previous reporting establishes a high probability that the Nov. 16 Homecoming game against Ohio State will be played at Wrigley Field.



The Waste Management Phoenix Open's 16th Hole Coliseum served as the inspiration for NU's temporary stadium.