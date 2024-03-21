Northwestern is back in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in seven seasons, and the Wildcats plan to continue their unbeaten record in the first round.

They may face their toughest opening opponent yet in eighth-seeded Florida Atlantic, a Final Four team in 2023. The No. 9-seed Wildcats are unfazed by their opponent's previous accolades.

"We have great respect; our players have amazing respect for their team," head coach Chris Collins said. "We have really dug in the last -- ever since Selection Sunday -- these last four days.

"We've watched a lot of film. They know they are a really good team and they are really well-coached. Our players know they have had success in the NCAA Tournament. But really, when you go out tomorrow and play, none of that really matters."

Northwestern has struggled down the stretch, losing three of its last four games. But that's nothing new: the Wildcats lost four of its last five in 2022-23 before beating Boise State in that first-round game in Sacramento.

FAU has had a bit of a downturn after their dominant 35-4 campaign in 2022-23 where they swept Conference USA's regular season and conference titles and were ironically a seed lower in ninth. This season, they posted a 25-8 regular season that featured several heavyweight bouts early in the season to test their mettle. The Owls were ranked as high as seventh by the AP at one point.

The two teams tip off at the Barclays Center tomorrow at 12:15 pm ET to start the second day of the Tournament's first round.

Can the Wildcats continue their unbeaten streak in the first round of March Madness? Or will they meet their match in an FAU team that made a run to the Final Four a year ago? Our staff weighs in with their predictions.



