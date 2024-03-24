The Wildcats won a thrilling overtime game over Florida Atlantic on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament that will go down in the annals as one of the most exciting victories in school history.

Their reward: a Sunday date with No. 1 UConn, the defending national champions.

Like FAU, the Huskies have a dominant big man in 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan, who will be another concern for a Wildcat team without center Matt Nicholson. The difference is that, even if they stop Clingan, the Huskies have a platoon of ballers around him “that can burn you,” says head coach Chris Collins.

“I think what makes this team so dangerous, though, is Clingan is a great, great player. But all of a sudden if you sell everything out on trying to take him away, you're going to get killed by the rest of the team.”

Indeed. All five Husky starters average in double figures. Point guard Tristen Newton, who at 6-foot-5 will tower over Boo Buie, leads the way with 15.1 points per game. Cam Spencer, the younger brother of former Wildcat Pat Spencer, is a shooter who goes for 14.5. Alex Karaban contributes 13.9, Clingan 12.7…well, you get the idea. If you focus on one finger, the other four will wrap around your neck and choke the life out of you.

Can the Wildcats shock the world and upset the top-ranked Huskies? Will Northwestern reach the Sweet 16 for the first time ever? Our staff weighs in with their picks.



