New Wildcat Joe Bamisile left the Northwestern fan base hanging for a little while on Wednesday afternoon.

Just minutes after Bamisile tweeted his commitment to the Wildcats, the tweet was suddenly deleted. For quite a while, no one was sure whether Northwestern had the first member of its Class of 2020, or if he had second thoughts and rescinded it, even has congratulations tweets continued to roll in. After seeing three Wildcats transfer since the end of the season, Purple Nation was justifiably anxious.

Bamisile can’t really explain what happened with the tweet. “I think I accidentally hit delete,” he said. “By the time I noticed it, it was too late.”

But the three-star combo guard from Chesterfield County (Va.) Monacan assures everyone that he was always committed to the Wildcats. He is 100%-sold on the program, which he calls a “perfect fit.”

We talked to Bamisile (pronounced BAM-ah-seal) about his weekend official visit, his role and the reasons he became a Wildcat in this premium recruiting story. Get to know the newest Cat right here.