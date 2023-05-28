Hunter Andrews lists himself on his Twitter as a RB/ATH, but offers have been pouring in for him to play linebacker at the next level.

Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald extended him an offer on May 19 to play Fitzgerald's old position, and have since been joined by Utah as a Power Five program that sees Andrews on defense rather than in the backfield.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Magnolia, Tex. will be in Evanston next weekend on June 2, joining the second cadre of recruits to officially visit Northwestern this cycle. The Wildcats have converted more than half their official visitors into commits so far, and hope Andrews will be part of continuing that trend.

