@WildcatReport

Marshall Lang knew he wanted to be a Wildcat as soon as he started his recruiting process. All he needed was a scholarship offer.

The unranked 2020 superback had visited Northwestern in March for a spring practice. Then, Lang's recruiter, linebackers coach Tim McGarigle, went down to Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier in early May to watch Lang work out.



No offer was made.



So on Friday, at Northwestern’s one-day camp, Lang took matters into his own hands. He showed coaches enough in combine testing and drills to earn that coveted scholarship offer.



His dream finally achieved, the only thing that Lang could do when head coach Pat Fitzgerald extended the scholarship offer in his office was smile.

"I was in shock," he said. "Words can't describe how I felt."

Still, Lang didn’t want to accept the offer and commit right away. He said he was “95% sure” he wanted to be a Wildcat, but he still wanted to talk things over with his parents, who came with him on the visit and were there when Fitzgerald made the offer.



So when Fitzgerald suggested that the three of them go have lunch and talk it over, the Langs did that just.

They went to popular Evanston sports bar Bat 17. There, while eating a “huge burger,” Lang and his parents talked things over until they 95% became 100%.