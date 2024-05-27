@WildcatReport

Northwestern's football coaching staff has had tremendous turnover since David Braun took over as head coach last summer, and even in the year before that. So much that there’s only one man who coached a game under previous coach Pat Fitzgerald: newly promoted defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle.

The same has been true for the Wildcat recruiting staff. Previous director of player personnel Jonny Kovach left the program last July, shortly after Fitzgerald was fired. Offensive personnel director Todd McShane resigned in December to take a promotion at his alma mater, Oregon State. The latest to leave was defensive personnel director Bryan Payton, who announced his resignation on May 3.

Many fans may not know Payton beyond his theatrical Drake posts on X signaling that Northwestern had just landed a defensive commitment, but he was an integral part of the recruiting operation and the longest-tenured employee in the personnel department.

He estimates that he played a role in landing 75-80% of the 182 signees who came into the program since he was hired in 2015. He was the first to scout an under-the-radar offensive lineman from Texas named Rashawn Slater, who became an NFL first-round draft pick. He also has more than 83,000 followers on X, the most of anyone in the program, including the Northwestern's official account.

Payton said that his leaving the program at this point was “100% my decision.” With new general manager Luke Walerius on board, he no longer saw any advancement opportunities.

“I have nothing but respect for what Northwestern is doing, but I want to progress in my career,” he said. “In terms of upward mobility [at Northwestern], it was clear that that wasn’t going to happen.”

The move also enabled him to talk to a journalist more freely than he would have had he still been on staff.

Payton may have left Northwestern, but he didn’t leave recruiting. He’s taken a 9-to-5 job as a corporate recruiter. “The process is mostly the same,” he said. “I just have to learn the industry and the company.”

He also still has one foot in football. He has launched BDPRecruiting, a recruiting service focused on “educating, advising, and empowering recruits and families through the recruiting process one step at a time,” according to his website.

Payton saw a lot of change in college football recruiting since he arrived to Evanston as a recruiting assistant nine years ago, after his own college career as a running back at Indiana from 2005-09. But maybe not as much change as you think.

In terms of the transfer portal and NIL, the two factors that have drastically altered the landscape of the sport, Payton said that neither drastically changed his job. He attributes it to the type of players Northwestern recruits, and the school’s unique value proposition.

“Because of the nature of Northwestern’s academics, we didn’t spend a ridiculous amount of time on transfers,” he said. “If you compare Northwestern to other Power Four schools, we didn’t spend anywhere near the amount of time on the transfer portal that they did – not even close.”

It makes sense that the transfer portal isn’t as big a factor at Northwestern. The school’s rigid academic standards makes it difficult to bring in transfers who are not already graduates. Northwestern attracts players who value the program’s academics, so very few of them leave without first earning their degrees. So Northwestern, as Braun has said many times, will continue to be a development program that attracts mostly three-star players and then coaches them into productive Big Ten players.

“High school recruiting will continue to be the backbone of the program,” said Payton.