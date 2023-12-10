EVANSTON-Any concerns of a misstep or upset on the heels of another win over No. 1 Purdue were quickly dispelled in Northwestern's 91-59 win over winless Detroit Mercy on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Wildcats were fueled by an atypical array of scorers, featuring a career-high 22 points from sophomore forward Nick Martinelli, 19 from grad transfer Ryan Langborg and 16 from senior guard Ty Berry.

Martinelli, donning a headband to guard the stitches above his right eye he got from an elbow in practice, was nearly perfect. He finished 10-for-12 from the floor while splitting his two three-point attempts in just 23 minutes.

"I told him he has to stay with it," head coach Chris Collins joked about Martinelli's new accessory. "He's got the Jackie Moon look going."

Martinelli hoped his breakout performance wasn't all due to his new gear.

"Hopefully, zero," he said about how much credit he gives the head band. "I might keep it another game and if I play well again... I might just keep it on until I have a bad game or we lose.

"I got elbowed in the face and got stitches. But I wasn't mad, like, [the headband] is pretty drippy."

Jokes aside, Collins is reveling in the progression of the young forward this season.

"When you come off a foot injury and you don't play for four to six weeks [leading up to the season], you don't feel right on your feet or your legs. It takes time," he said. "I feel this first month has been a key stretch for his conditioning and timing.

"He's such a unique player, he's different from our other guys. He's a cutter, he can post a little bit, he has all those floaters in the lane, he's lefty... I came into the year feeling like he'd be a sixth starter for us, much like Brooks [Barnhizer] was last year."

Martinelli, in his first postgame press conference appearance, was as swift to credit his teammates as he was to sneak a baseline floater over a defender's out-stretched arm.

"One of our main focuses is being completely connected and that's exactly how I feel," he said. "There's no Nick Martinelli 22 points, there's no Ryan Langborg 20 (sic) without complete connectivity. That's one thing that separates this team from other teams that we have played against, we are completely connected."

Here are out takeaways from the win that raised Northwestern's record to 7-1 (1-0 Big Ten):



