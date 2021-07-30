Northwestern 2021 Season Preview: Defensive Line

Fourth in a series of Northwestern position-by-position breakdowns going into the 2021 season. Offense: Quarterbacks | Running Backs l Receivers | Offensive Line



For years, the defensive line has been Northwestern’s position of strength. Even with the skill displayed and the eye-popping stats produced in the back seven last year, the front end sets the tone for the back end. In 2020, the Wildcats had that productive stable of tone-setters up front. The development of depth and talent on the defensive line has always been the hallmark of the stop squad. Since 2015, the Wildcats have put five total front defenders in the NFL, with four of them getting drafted — an average of just about one every year. And with only two of them being “four-star talents” coming out of high school, the product has mostly been sculpted during their time with remarkable DL coach Marty Long in Evanston. So with such positive results coming over the past six years, Wildcat fans should not worry about what this room looks like coming into 2021.



The good

Northwestern finished as the nation’s sixth-best red-zone defense — a 70% allowance — with teams scoring inside the 20 just 10 times in nine games. All six rushing touchdowns produced all year were earned, and only one went for longer than nine yards, and even that was just a 15-yarder against Iowa. Overall, this defense held teams to just under 16 points per game (ppg), which was fifth nationally. When teams can’t get into the endzone, it’s typically because things are going well along your side of the line of scrimmage. The front four yielded just 2.52 line yards (47th) from scrimmage, meaning opposing offensive fronts created just that much separation before the back was met by NU tacklers. This helped them to the No. 46 rush defense, giving up just 146 yards per game on the ground, against a total of five All-Big Ten running backs. In fact, they held four of those all-conference honorees to a total of just 171 yards (42 ypg)! The fifth one, well… we’ve promised not to talk about anymore. They also did their job on “money” downs — second- or third/fourth-and-short — yielding a 58% power success rate, which put them at 21st nationally. They were also 21st with a 23.4% stuff rate, stopping backs in their tracks at, or behind, the line of scrimmage. Their 2.39 line yards on standard downs (first- or second-and-7+) was good for 33rd in the country, putting opposing teams into longer third-down situations, which fed right into the hands of the best — that’s right, No. 1– pass defense in college football last year.



Tommy Adebawore (AP Images)

Areas to improve

It’s the usual calling here: more pressure on the quarterback. In the last seven years — four of which Northwestern finished first or second in their division — the Wildcats ended up in the bottom half of the country in sacks. Last year, they were 101st in total sacks and 112th in sack rate: 3% on standard downs (109th) and 5.4% on passing downs (104th). The entire defense only averaged 1.5 sacks per game, but just 56% of them came from the defensive line, and only 33% of that D-Line sack production returns in 2021. Still, it didn’t seem to hinder their pass defense, as, like we said earlier, the Wildcats finished tops in the country in defending the potent pass plays. These haunched henchmen were a little better in tackles for loss (TFL), finishing 65th, with an average of 7.8 TFLs and 29 yards lost per game. They forced seven fumbles, recovering five of them, which is a pretty good clip. They gave up 3.07 line yards (OL movement) on pass downs (83rd), but then again, this could be expected, as the defensive staff would often play with three down-linemen in such scenarios, often all being relatively undersized defensive ends. The biggest concern was the 51% opportunity rate (93rd) permitted. This means that more than half of opposing runs went for more than four yards. In facing a (presumably) better brigade of backs this year, that number needs to be cut down, to spare the back-half of extra burden while they mold into their new roles.



What it comes down to

This is a solid troop of Trenchmen. And they’ll needto be strong, with two new LBs playing behind them and a “newer” secondary, without three of it’s primary performers from last year, earning their wings on the Sky Team. Keep doing what worked last year. We expect the defensive numbers against the run to drop a bit, without future Wildcat Hall-of-Famers Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher cleaning up behind them, as well as three-year starters JR Pace and Greg Newsome from the secondary. But if they can use their strength and technique, remain obstinate, and keep that line of scrimmage from moving too far ahead, allowing the LBs to scrape and fill, we don’t see much of a drop here. They’ve proven they don’t necessarily need to be sack-masters. If they can at least be disruptive, and use some of that length and height (three guys over 6-foot-6), and persistent athleticism to make QBs and RBs have to think fast, that will aid the back end. They really shouldn’t be pushed by a solid offensive line up front until the back end of that schedule, when they play Michigan on October 23. Five of their final six opponents have not only some of the best OLs in the conference, but also good backs to test them as well. It really comes down to health and fundamental execution up front. An understanding of responsibility, and not being bogged down with too much thinking in new defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil’s scheme, is also important. They have quality talent at DE, and they’ve proven they can develop those players that might be a little raw. If they can get full(ish) seasons out of their big boys inside, this should once again be the most valuable group on the defense.



The starters

Trevor Kent (AP)

Junior DE Adetomiwa “Tommy” Adebawore (6-foot-2, 265 pounds, who now wears No. 99) returns for his third season as a starter. He had an impressive end to his first-year campaign, then made an even bigger jump last season with 17 tackles (11), 6 TFLs, 2 sacks, 7 QBHs and 2 PBUs. He’s one of the better edge-rushers in the Big Ten, starting with good get-off, then effectively adding power in motion. He also uses his hands really well and plays with a good base in the run game. Inside him at one DT spot is redshirt senior Trevor Kent (6-foot-6, 300 pounds), who has put on 20 pounds since the start of last year. He racked up seven tackles and a fumble recovery in four games in 2020. If he stays healthy, he could be one of the league’s best hidden talents, combining that size with crisp athleticism. He’s battled some injuries throughout his career, appearing in just 20 games in three years, but his senior campaign could very well be a good one. At the other tackle spot, redshirt sophomore Jason Gold, Jr. (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) will try to return to form after a lower-body injury wiped out his 2020 season. A lot was expected of Gold, especially after a strong first-year finish in 2019, but he went down in the opening quarter of the season against Maryland and never returned. He’s got the lower body strength to play the inside spot, but also possesses that “big-man athleticism” that can irritate opposing blockers. Also coming back is fellow redshirt senior DE Samdup Miller (6-foot-3, 270 pounds). Miller, who opted out during the pandemic last year, returns for his fourth year as a starter. He’s averaged 38 tackles, 6 TFLs and 2.5 sacks a year. His best showing came during his freshman season, when he made 8.5 TFL and sacked the quarterback 5.5 times. Expect to see him moved and used inside on obvious passing down situations, giving the rush unit more speed. If Miller doesn’t produce early, don’t be surprised to see the staff dip into their talented and youthful reserves.



The competitive depth

Jeffrey Pooler (WVUSports.com)

The depth here is quite impressive. At tackle, redshirt senior Joe Spivak (6-foot, 300 pounds) chose to come back for the beneficial year granted by the NCAA. He will bring his usual unbridled enthusiasm and a wealth of experience, too, playing in 35 games in four years. He’s been a part of the DL rotation since his first season and posted his best numbers in a shortened slate last fall, racking up 14 tackles (6 solo), with a sack and a TFL. Sophomore Jordan Butler (6-foot-2, 316 pounds) saw a good amount of reps as a first-year and has since added 21 pounds to his frame. He got in on 4 tackles and added 1.5 TFL and a forced fumble. He’s actually been in the program about a year and a half, after coming in from IMG, one of the top feeder programs in the country. Butler has a strong base, with deceptive quickness off the ball, and gives the ‘Cats a stout run-stopper inside. We expect a breakout year for him. Senior Jeremy Meiser (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) comes to Evanston as a transfer from Old Dominion. He did not play last year, on account of ODU declining participation during the uncertainty of the COVID situation, but in three years prior, Meiser started 20 games, garnering 24 tackles, 5 TFL and 4 QBHs in his junior season. Originally from Cincinnati, he’s got some of the Ohio toughness that we’ve seen from many Wildcat players. Look for Meiser to be in the rotation, especially on run downs, using his stature, level base, and wild-man tenacity to help crush the rush. Two others of impending importance at DT are redshirt first-year Te-Rah Edwards (6-foot-2, 294 pounds) and redshirt junior Wyatt Blake (6-foot-4, 305 pounds). Together they saw action in seven games, recording a total of four tackles, but each has made great strides this offseason, dropping some weight to become more athletic. Redshirt sophomore Duke Olges (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) didn’t log any stats last year but has followed a similar route. The ‘Cats are well-stocked at defensive end too. It starts with redshirt junior DE Devin O’Rourke (6-foot-6, 265 pounds). In terms of potential — a word Fitzgerald despises — O’Rourke has about as much as anyone in this group. But so far, it’s been just that. If Northwestern can get a real return on his talent this year, he could be an NFL guy in two years. Redshirt first-year DE Sean McLaughlin (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) came on late last season and looked good in the Citrus Bowl. Coaches say he had a good spring, too, and his length and wingspan could make him useful in pass rush and edge-setting responsibilities. In addition to Meiser, the Wildcats got another DL transfer in West Virginia senior DE Jeffery Pooler (6-foot-2, 250 pounds). Pooler registered 23 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks and 2 QBHs, to go along with a PBU, in Morgantown last season. He’s quick and elusive off the edge and will primarily be a pass-rush specialist for NU, bringing even more juice to the havoc squad. Redshirt sophomore DE PJ Spencer (6-foot-2, 275 pounds) and redshirt first-year DE Jaiden Cameron (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) are continually progressing, but will likely be near the bottom of the reps log this season. Cameron is interesting, a long defender who has gained 24 pounds since last season.



The first-years

Najee Story (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

DE Najee Story (6-foot-4, 250 pounds), from Solon (Ohio) is a three-star, ranked 23rd overall in the state, choosing NU over Tennessee, Penn State and Ohio State. From the film, we see that he can cover some ground, but appears to play more with his feet and his body, than with his hands. A year or two of development from Coach Long should bring him along just fine. Another three-star Ohio DE, Aidan Hubbard (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) from powerhouse Cleveland St. Ignatius, will get his feet wet in 2021. An impressive athlete with good get-off, Hubbard will need to gain some weight and strength before he is ready to do battle in the Big Ten trenches on a regular basis. DT Carmine Bastone (6-foot-2, 266 pounds) joined the program as a walkon after helping St. Charles North (Ill.) to a state runner-up finish last year. He’s fundamentally sound and goes snap-to-whistle, unafraid of contact or compression.

