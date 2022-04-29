Northwestern adds two commits as next season's roster takes shape

Northwestern made some recruiting noise this week by adding two players who will bolster the roster next season.

On Sunday, unranked 2022 wing Nick Martinelli, a former Elon commitment from nearby Glenbrook South High School, announced his commitment to the Wildcats. Then, on Thursday, the Wildcats landed grad transfer forward Tydus Verhoeven from UTEP.

Those two additions won't strike fear into Big Ten opponents or instantly make the Wildcats an NCAA Tournament team, but they addressed a couple of needs and, at the very least, added some depth.

The two new Cats also gave the program some much-needed positive news after the high-profile decommitment of four-star guard Rowan Brumbaugh in December, a disappointing 2021-22 season and the surprise transfer of starting-center-to-be Ryan Young in March.

Selling the program to prospects and transfers can't be easy for head coach Chris Collins right now, especially after he was "tasked" with "making necessary changes" to turn the basketball program around this upcoming year by athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg. Many interpreted that as meaning that Collins has one more year to improve the team's record after five straight losing seasons, or risk getting fired.

Martinelli and Verhoeven likely won't change the Wildcats' fortunes by themselves, so Collins and his staff still have some work to do. The good news is that they have two more open scholarships remaining to improve the lineup.

Martinelli, a 6-foot-7 wing, sort of fell into Northwestern's lap after a coaching change. He was released from his letter of intent after Elon head coach Mike Schrage left to take an assistant job at Duke under new coach John Scheyer -- who ironically played his high school ball at Glenbrook North, the alma mater of Collins and Martinelli's arch-rival.

The left-handed Martinelli put up some big numbers while leading GBS to a 33-3 record this season, averaging 22.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He picked up 12 offers in all during his recruitment, but it's notable that Northwestern was the only Power Six conference program on his list.

Part of that was the result of his early commitment last July to Elon, as other schools backed off of him. But even after his decommitment earlier this month, nine of his 10 offers came from lower-conference schools. That definitely raises some red flags.

Martinelli was an explosive scorer in high school who could score outside or inside, but there are some questions about his athleticism as he prepares to jump to the next level, particularly on the defensive end, where he may not have the lateral quickness to guard some of the dynamic small forwards in the Big Ten.

The long and rangy Martinelli may be more of a development project and could redshirt next season. He will likely slot in behind Casey Simmons and Brooks Barnhizer, two similar wing types of players, in terms of minutes.