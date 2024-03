Defensive end Sincere Harris is just a freshman at Blue Island (Ill.) Eisenhower, yet he'll have taken visits to three Big Ten programs by the end of April.

The Class of 2027 blue-chipper was in Evanston for the first time on Tuesday for a Wildcat spring practice.

"One of the reasons I visited Northwestern is it's really close to home," Harris said. "It's a great program with a great education and great football...

"When the opportunity [to visit] came up, I jumped right at it because it's such a great program."

Learn more about the in-state rising star at defensive end in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!