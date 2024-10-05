Northwestern can't stop the Hoosier Express

EVANSTON-Northwestern’s offense played its best game of the year against No. 23 Indiana on Saturday at Martin Stadium. But the Wildcat defense just had no answer for the No. 1 offense in the Big Ten.

Kurtis Rourke threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns as No. 23 Indiana remained undefeated with a 41-24 blitz of Northwestern. It was the second straight loss for the Wildcats, who dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten.

Indiana’s offense, which came into the game scoring 48.8 points per game, shredded the Wildcats, who had been allowing just 251 yards and 15.8 points per game before running into a Crimson-and-Cream buzzsaw. The Hoosiers, who finished with 529 total yards, turned the ball over on downs on their first drive and punted on the second. Then, they ripped off seven straight scoring drives to put the game out of reach.

Quarterback Jack Lausch had his best full game as a Wildcat in his third career start, completing 23-of-38 passes for 243 yards, with two touchdowns and, maybe most importantly, no interceptions or fumbles. The Wildcats’ offense finished with an encouraging 336 yards, exactly triple their output against Washington two weeks ago.

Northwestern head coach David Braun was happy with Lausch’s performance but disappointed with a defense that couldn’t get any stops against Rourke and the RPO game. He cited missed communications and poor tackling as two of the biggest culprits.

Northwestern had its best chance of pulling off an upset early in the fourth quarter. Lausch completed a screen pass to AJ Henning, who made a couple tacklers miss and scored from two yards out to pull the Wildcats to within 27-24 with 11:10 left in the game.

Then, the Wildcat defense got a couple stops to force Indiana into a third-and-9 from their own 26. With the crowd roaring, Rourke threw a strike over the middle to Elijah Sarratt for 12 yards to move the chains. That turned out to be the only third down of the drive as the Hoosiers wound up scoring a touchdown on a one-yard Ty Lawton touchdown run to effectively put the game out of reach.

Northwestern’s defense actually got off to a strong start by turning the Hoosiers over on downs on their first drive of the game. Indiana faced a fourth-and-2 at the Wildcat 27 and elected to go for it. Rourke hit Miles Cross out of the backfield, but Mac Uihlein dropped him for a one-yard gain to give NU the ball.

The two teams traded punts from there until Indiana opened the scoring. Rourke carved up the Wildcats over the middle on RPOs, going 6-for-6 for 59 yards passing as the Hoosiers covered 89 yards in 10 plays and capped it off with a 5-yard Justice Ellison touchdown run. Those throws over the middle became a recurring theme throughout the day.