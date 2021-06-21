Northwestern checks all the boxes for NJ DE Denis Jaquez

Most official visitors show up on campus with a mental checklist of things they are looking for in a school.

Three-star defensive end Denis Jaquez of Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine certainly did. And he found out during his just-completed weekend official to Northwestern that the Wildcats program satisfied every one of his criteria.

"Everything that needed to be check off was checked off," said Jaquez. "Everything you need, they have here."