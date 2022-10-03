@WildcatReport

So 10 days after that moment, and eight days after he left, he committed to the Wildcats on Twitter to become the second member of Northwestern's 2023 class.

"It felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus," he said.

The 6-foot-4 point guard from Newport Beach (Calif.) Pacifica Christian said it was more than the fact that Northwestern was his only Power Six scholarship offer. It was a feeling he got that he didn't get anywhere else.

It didn't take Parker Strauss long to figure out that he wanted to be a Wildcat after arriving at Northwestern for his official visit on Sept. 23.

Now that he's officially a member of the Wildcats' class, he has a message for Northwestern fans.

"NU fans should know that I will give them my all every day. I will dive on every loose ball and take every charge," said Strauss. "I will do anything and everything it takes to win. I hope to bring a winners mentality, and win games in March, most importantly."

Winning in March would be a refreshing change for a Northwestern program that has posted five straight losing seasons since making the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

Strauss is the second point guard in the Wildcats' class, joining Jordan Clayton. That's good news for Northwestern, who would like to add three guards and a wing in this recruiting cycle.

The Wildcat coaching staff offered Strauss in July, after seeing him play for the LA Elite AAU squad during the summer evaluation period. Over the last four months, Strauss said that the NU staff has done a great job recruiting him, and the official visit he took on Sept. 23-25 made it a pretty easy choice.

"I just loved the family environment and the relationships that I have built with the coaching staff," he said.

The point man for the point guard's recruitment has been former Wildcat floor leader Bryant McIntosh.

Strauss' offer list isn't going to impress anyone. The other members of his final six were Fordham, Colorado State, Wyoming, Southern Utah and Lehigh.

But Northwestern's coaches think they have landed a sleeper who could develop into a difference maker at the next level. So does Strauss' high school coach.

Pacifica Christian head coach Jeff Berokoff told WildcatReport that Strauss sprained his ankle just before the early evaluation period, which is why he was overlooked by major programs. He thinks the Wildcats are getting a steal, a player he called "probably the best passing point guard in the country."

"Wildcat Nation is going to love him," said Berokoff via text message. "The kid is a warrior."'

While Strauss is listed as a point guard, head coach Chris Collins thinks he can be a combo guard who can play on or off the ball as a 1 or 2 for the Wildcats. Collins likes Strauss' versatility.

"Coach Collins really likes my length and size at the guard position and thought I could really fit in coming off ball screens and playing with different lineups," said Strauss.

Strauss was one of three official visitors Northwestern hosted in September. Guard Cameron Carr and wing Blake Barkley were the others. Look for a story about Barkley's visit soon on WildcatReport.