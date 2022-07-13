NU offer a milestone for 2023 point guard Parker Strauss

There were many talented players on Northwestern's historic 2017 NCAA Tournament team, but the unquestioned leader was Bryant McIntosh, the man with the ball in his hands who got his teammates involved and made the team run.

The Wildcats on Monday offered another tall, rangy point man, who, they hope, can one day lead them back to the Big Dance for just the second time in school history.

And the irony is that the staffer in charge of his recruitment is none other than McIntosh himself.

Get to know Parker Strauss from Newport Beach (Calif.) Pacifica Christian, whose offer from Northwestern was his first from a power conference program.