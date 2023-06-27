@WildcatReport

Reeder, an unranked prospect from Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church, followed in the footsteps of quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg and safety Ty Hudkins , who both committed to the Wildcats on Monday. Reeder announced his verbal commitment on Twitter.

The Wildcats landed their third Class of 2024 commitment in about 24 hours on Tuesday when running back Dashun Reeder announced his commitment to the program.

Reeder received the first scholarship offer given out by new Northwestern running backs coach Chris Foster on May 5, and committed just under two months later. He is Foster's first commitment since he joined the Wildcat staff.

Reeder chose the Wildcats over offers from nine other schools, most notably Cincinnati and Georgia Tech from the Power Five. He took official visits to Northwestern on June 2-4 and Georgia Tech on June 9-11.

A 6-foot, 175-pounder, Reeder boasts 4.32-second speed in the 40-yard dash. He was named the Greenville News Player of the Year last season after racking up 2,212 all-purpose yards and 43 touchdowns while leading Christ Church to a 14-1 record and a state championship.

Reeder is the 14th member of Northwestern's 2024 class, and its first running back. The Wildcats' class is currently ranked 47th in the nation by Rivals.