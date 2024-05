Northwestern offered 2026 four-star defensive end McHale Blade on April 26, about a month and a half after his March 9 visit to campus for a spring practice.

Blade stars for local program Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest, which is located less than an hour south of Evanston. He is well aware of what an offer this early from the Wildcats means.

"I understand that Northwestern doesn't really give out too many offers," he said. "To receive an offer from such a school is a blessing."

