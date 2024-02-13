The Wildcats are pursuing a major out-of-state target in defensive end Adam Shovlin, ranked the fifth best player in Connecticut and 31st-best at his position in the nation by Rivals.

The big-framed pass rusher measures in at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, and holds 19 other offers, including Michigan, Penn State and USC. Shovlin visited Northwestern last summer and the call from head coach David Braun was very welcome.

"I've been waiting since my first visit up there, talking to the old coach [Pat Fitzgerald]," Shovlin said about getting an offer from NU. "We talked about a lot of things. I was expecting it to come, but when it did I was super-hype. I immediately told my family and told my coach."

