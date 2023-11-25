@WildcatReport

Most of America may have been watching other rivalry games on Saturday, but Northwestern and Illinois may have been the most entertaining matchup of the day.

The Wildcats (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) outlasted the Illini, 45-43, in a game that saw six turnovers, two Northwestern touchdowns within nine seconds, a 55-yard Illinois pick-6, and an Illini 80-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute left. It was also, in the end, decided by a failed two-point conversion.

The 117th meeting of Northwestern and Illinois turned out to be the highest-scoring game in the history of a rivalry that dates to 1892. Eighty-eight combined points resulted in Northwestern bringing the Land of Lincoln Trophy back to Evanston for the first time since 2020.

Saturday afternoon's shootout was also the last game of the much-maligned, low-scoring Big Ten West, which is getting the dissolved after this season. It turned out to be maybe the wildest game in the division’s 10-year history.

Paddock threw two interceptions in the game but totaled 334 yards and three touchdowns passing for the Illini (5-7, 3-6). Northwestern’s Ben Bryant threw for 234 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick-6.

Northwestern’s 45 points more than doubled its season average coming into the game. Fourteen of those points came in a nine-second span of the fourth quarter, when two Illinois special teams turnovers resulted in Northwestern touchdowns.

First, Illinois return man Isaiah Willliams muffed Hunter Renner’s punt and, after the ball bounced in and out of a few sets of hands, Ray Niro III fell on it at the Illinois 18. Bryant found Bryce Kirtz for a first down, and then the quarterback, who is not exactly known for being fleet of foot, ran it in for an eight-yard TD and a 35-31 lead with 10:04 left.

Then, on the ensuing kickoff, NU’s Braydon Brus drilled Kenari Wilcher at the 15-yard line, and Garner Wallace scooped up his fumble and scored. Suddenly, the Wildcats were up by two scores, 42-31, with 9:55 left.

If you thought at that point that NU might be able to coast home, you were sadly mistaken.

Paddock hit Washington for a short gain in the flat, and he took it 73 yards to the Northwestern 3-yard line before Rod Heard II dragged him down. Washington had a monster game for the Illini, finishing with nine catches for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

The Wildcats’ goal-line defense then stopped three plays inside the 2, but on fourth down Paddock found Washington for a one-yard TD. The Illini went for two to try and pull within a field goal, but the pass was dropped in the end zone, so NU held a 42-37 lead.

After Tyler Strain picked off a Bryant pass at his own 5-yard line, Mueller intercepted a Paddock pass at the Illinois 26-yard line that was first tipped by Devin Turner. Northwestern couldn’t do anything with the ball, but Jack Olsen’s 46-yard field goal just sneaked over the crossbar by inches to push the Wildcat lead to eight, 45-37, with just 2:55 left.

Again, the game was far from over.