Yvan Kemajou took the first official visit of his recruitment to Northwestern on May 10-12. It was also his first trip to Evanston, and the lakeside views made an impression on the three-star defensive end.

"One of my favorite parts was seeing the campus at Northwestern," he said. "The coaching staff made me feel very at home, made me feel wanted. They showed me about the academics, the facilities, the players, it was a great time."

