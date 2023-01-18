News More News
Northwestern’s culture stands out to grad transfer OL Drake Metcalf

Former Stanford center Drake Metcalf has three years of eligibility remaining.
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Like many other perspective football players visiting Northwestern, the Walter Athletics Center wowed grad transfer offensive lineman Drake Metcalf.

“The facilities were amazing, especially the weight room,” said the former Stanford Cardinal center who took an official visit last weekend.

But that’s not what stood out the most to Metcalf. It was the program’s culture, the strong bond between coaches and players, and the passion he saw throughout the program that made the deepest impression.

“I had an amazing time in Evanston. I thoroughly enjoyed my trip. All aspects of it!,” said Metcalf via text message. “There were a lot of different things that really fired me up.”

{{ article.author_name }}