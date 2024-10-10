Northwestern's 'love at first sight' helped make Tre Singleton a Wildcat

Northwestern made the splash of its Class of 2025 on Oct. 9 when it picked up a commitment from Tre Singleton, winning the national recruiting battle for the 6-foot-8 forward over competition from Purdue, Louisville, Notre Dame and Virginia.

As Ricky Bobby would say, "If you ain't first, you're last," and Northwestern was the first high-major program to offer Singleton and host him for an official visit. Both had the staying power to make Singleton a Wildcat over time.

"That was pretty important for me," Singleton said. "It shows how much they really believed in me. You could say that they loved me at first sight."

Find out what Singleton had to say about his commitment, his role and more in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!