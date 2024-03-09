@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Boo Buie slowly dribbled across the time line and over to the sidelines, where head coach Chris Collins signaled for him to slow down and milk the clock. Northwestern already had the game in hand, but the coach wanted to send one of the greatest players in school history go out the right away.

Buie dribbled over to the middle of the floor, waited until the shot clock got under 10 seconds, pulled up and let fly with a three-pointer that swished through the basket with 1:07 left. It was the last basket in what eventually was a 90-66 demolition of Minnesota.

On Northwestern’s next possession, Collins subbed for Buie. The crowd gave him a standing ovation and he hugged Collins and assistant Brian James, and then walked to the bench for the last time.

It was a perfect ending to a sensational career at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

"I knew I was gonna shoot the three the whole time," Buie said with a laugh after the game.

What was Collins’ message to his star, and the player who resurrected his program when it was on the ropes a few years ago?

"I just told him I loved him,” he said. “I’ll aways be indebted to him for what he’s meant to this program, what he’s meant to me."

Just about everything went right on this night for Northwestern. Many times we’ve seen teams come up flat on an emotional night like Senior Night. But not these Wildcats. Not on this night. They weren’t going to let their all-time leading scorer, a seminal player who is destined to have his jersey retired one day, go out with a loss in his last game at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

With students dressed in their white Boo Buie T-shirts, the Wildcats buried Minnesota behind an offensive blizzard and avenged an earlier loss to the Gophers. The Wildcats destroyed the same Gopher team that beat them by nine, in overtime, in Minneapolis a little over a month ago.

And they did it without two senior starters – Ty Berry and Matt Nicholson – who both played in that contest but were out with injuries on Saturday night. The win gave the Wildcats a final record of 9-1 at home in Big Ten play.

If the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee had any lingering doubts about whether the Wildcats were worthy of an invitation to the Big Dance without two starters, this performance erased them.



