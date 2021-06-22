 WildcatReport - Northwestern takes its shot with Rivals250 RB Damari Alston
Northwestern takes its shot with Rivals250 RB Damari Alston

Damari Alston
Damari Alston (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

MORE: June 18-20 Weekend Official Visitor Profiles l June Official Visitors l Alston a top priority for Northwestern


Northwestern hosted one of the most sought-after running backs in the country over the weekend for an official visit.

Four-star, Rivals250 running back Damari Alston of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy has more than 50 schools on his offer list, and it's a veritable who's who of power programs, including 2020 playoff participants Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Northwestern coaches have been pursuing Alston for quite some time, and once they got him on campus were able to impress him with the campus, the facilities and the people associated with the program.

