Northwestern was always No. 1 for top 2025 punter Niki Dugandzic

New Trier punter Nikola Dugandzic committed to Northwestern on May 30.
New Trier punter Nikola Dugandzic committed to Northwestern on May 30. (Northwestern Football)
Matthew Shelton
Managing Editor

Offers to punters are a rare thing but Niki Dugandzic, the top-rated Class of 2025 punter by Chris Sailer Kicking, had a handful heading into Memorial Day.

His list included Power Four offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky and Illinois, but once Northwestern head coach David Braun made the call and offered Dugandzic on the holiday, his recruitment was over.

"We talked in the evening for awhile and he offered me a scholarship," Dugandzic said. "I didn't really have to second guess it and, on the same phone call, I committed."

