@WildcatReport

Northwestern has had problems in the second half of games recently.

In three of their last four games, the Wildcats have been outscored by double digits in the second half, leading to consecutive losses to Illinois and Maryland, and a way-closer-than-it-should-have-been win over Indiana.

Head coach Chris Collins is well aware of it. He said that he and his staff are analyzing the Wildcats' performances and trying to figure out the root cause. Northwestern hosts Penn State on Wednesday night (8 p.m., BTN)

"We're looking at how we can be better in the second half," said Collins.

Northwestern held a commanding 39-20 halftime lead over Indiana on Feb. 15, only to give it all away before Boo Buie hit a game-winning floater with two seconds left to claim a 64-62 win. The Hoosiers outscored Northwestern 42-25 in the second half.

After a blowout 80-60 win over Iowa four days later that saw the Wildcats lead wire-to-wire, the second-half bug bit them again last Thursday against Illinois. Northwestern built a dominant 37-19 lead at the break, but the Illini turned the tables and won the second half, 47-25, and the game, 66-62.

Last time out against Maryland, Northwestern was within two of the hot-shooting Terrapins at the break, only to get buried under an avalanche of threes, 34-20, in the second half of a 75-59 loss.

While the Wildcats' shooting fell off considerably in each game -- they shot less than 35% in all three second halves -- Collins didn't like what he saw out of the defense that has carried the team all season.

"We're not only struggling to score, but also our defense has slipped in the second half of a couple of those games," he said.

Collins noted that both Indiana and Illinois put up more than 40 points in a half against Northwestern. Those are big numbers against a defense that's ranked 20th in the nation and gives up an average of just 62.4 points per contest this season.

"We're not playing with same energy, even in some of our wins," said guard Chase Audige.

Collins thinks that fatigue could be playing a factor in the Wildcats’ tendency to fade late in games.

In order to make up games after a COVID pause, Northwestern had to play a stretch of six games in 13 days. The Wildcats played 12 league games in the month of February, a workload that can take a toll on legs, even if they won eight of them.

“That can catch up to you over time,” he said.

How does it get fixed? Collins and Audige didn't disclose any specifics, but you can be sure that the Wildcats are focusing on it moving forward.

"We're addressing it now with different techniques and styles to keep up the intensity in the second half that we had in the first half," said Audige.