There are plenty of people who will tell you that Northwestern's 10-7 loss to Iowa at Wrigley Field on Saturday was ugly. The two teams combined for less than 340 yards of total offense, and neither averaged more than three yards per play.

But for Northwestern official visitor Braxton Strong, the game was a thing of beauty. The 2024 defensive end prospect from Peru (Ind.) was impressed by the defensive tug-of-war, and especially the performance of the Wildcat defensive line.

We talked to Strong about his entire visit experience in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.