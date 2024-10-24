Puzzling decisions show that Braun is still learning on the job

David Braun has made some decisions this season that left some Northwestern fans scratching their heads. Make that a lot of Northwestern fans.

Against Duke, Washington and Maryland earlier this season there were play calls that were roundly criticized, and for good reason. Then, in Saturday’s 23-3 loss to Wisconsin, there were two first-half decisions that drew more puzzled looks than Donald Trump working the drive-thru at McDonald’s.

One was a field-goal try that seemed too timid. The other, a pass that seemed too aggressive. Somehow, they were both wrong.

It’s clear that Braun is struggling to find his footing as a head coach. The reason is simple: he is learning on the job. You can say the same thing about offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, whose road in his first year at the controls of an FBS program has been rocky. The dismal loss to Wisconsin marked the second time in four Big Ten games that his offense was able to put up just a single field goal.

Braun has said that Northwestern is “a developmental program” so often in the two years since he arrived in Evanston that they could put it on a T-shirt. He was talking about recruiting, of course. But this year, that label applies to him, too.

Braun is still trying to figure out who he is as a head coach in a very public and unforgiving spotlight. It’s not easy. And fans, who still have every right to yell into the social media megaphone about his decisions, might want to temper their expectations. This is what Northwestern signed up for when they gave him a contract extension and made him the permanent head coach last November.

The WildcatReport message boards, as well as my phone and DMs, were lit up after each of Braun’s puzzling decisions over the last two months. I heard from alumni, fans, media members and former players. But at no time did I see and hear more than after the moves he made against the Badgers on Saturday. There were two illogical decisions in the first half of that game. The first decision drew some angry shouts; the second one brought out the pitchforks.

First, facing a fourth-and-2 at the Wisconsin 34 in a scoreless game, Braun called on Luke Akers to try a 51-yard field goal. His kicked bounced in the end zone, well short of the crossbar.

Braun's decision was curious not only because it showed that he did not have any confidence in his offense to pick up a meager two yards; that may have been understandable. But he was calling on Akers, the team's punter who was pressed into placekicking duties only because of an injury to starter Jack Olsen. It was a lot to ask of Akers, who also just had a punt blocked by the Badgers. I can’t say how most fans felt, but no one in the press box thought Akers’ kick would have a realistic shot at going in.

Braun said after the game he was “confident that was the right decision” to try the field goal. He did, however, say he should have checked on Akers "from a mental standpoint" after he got hit on the blocked punt earlier in the game.

This second decision, though, is the Sistine Chapel of Braun’s blunders because, just the week before, the Wildcats were in a similar situation and made the same mistake.

The Wildcats had a first down at their own 8-yard line with 50 seconds left in the half against the Badgers. At that point, with the offense sputtering its way to four punts and two missed field goals, the Wildcats were fortunate to be trailing just 7-0. The coaches’ handbook tells you to take a knee, kill the clock and go into the locker room down just a score.

But somehow, at that point, the usually cautious Braun – a man who elected to kick a field goal from the Washington 1 while trailing 17-2 in the third quarter, and who had just declined an opportunity on fourth-and-2 not 18 minutes before – somehow decided to turn into a swashbuckler and chase points. He said he believed the Wildcats could get into field-goal range. Mind you, the Wildcats were in the shadow of their own goalpost. With less than a minute to play. With a quarterback who was 4-for-14 passing at that point. Behind an offensive line missing two starters.

You know what happened next. Lausch was sacked by John Pius and fumbled, and Elijah Pitts recovered it at the NU 3-yard line. The next play, Cade Yacamelli scored and the Badgers took a 14-point lead that felt like 40 for an offense that generated just 139 yards in the first half.

"On first down, we felt like we had an opportunity to get rhythm and get into field-goal range with Wisconsin starting with the ball at the beginning of the second half," Braun said.

That explanation is misguided at best, delusional at worst.

Perhaps worse than the decision to be aggressive in that moment is the play call. Lausch said after the game he was waiting for a double-move to come open. So Braun and Lujan dropped their struggling QB deep in the pocket, behind a struggling offensive line, and called a slow-developing route that would require a lot of time. Given that, the result isn't very surprising.

It was the second straight week an ill-advised pass deep in their own territory at the end of a half proved disastrous. Against Maryland, an incomplete pass in a very similar scenario gave the Terrapins an extra possession at the end of the half, but they missed the resulting field-goal attempt. The Wildcats didn’t learn from that fiasco and Wisconsin made them pay, landing a haymaker that knocked the Wildcats out.

Obviously, Braun is not a finished product as a coach. No one should expect him to be. It’s not because he’s from the FCS level, either, as some have suggested. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti came from the FCS, too, and he led James Madison to an 11-2 mark in their first year of FBS play and now has Indiana at 7-0 and contending for a playoff berth. But Cignetti has been a head coach for 15 years. Braun is more like Sherrone Moore, a first-time head coach who is having a rough start at Michigan with a lot more talent and far higher expectations.