@WildcatReport

Some things, after they happen, seem like they were meant to be all along. Take Marcus Romain’s commitment to Northwestern last Saturday.

The Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler has a cousin he calls his aunt who lives in Morton Grove, Ill., just minutes west of Evanston, and he and his mother stayed with her during his visit last weekend. She works at Evanston Hospital, just a couple blocks east of Ryan Field.

The mentor who had been advising him since the outset of the recruiting process, long before Northwestern was involved, is a former Wildcat player.

Romain’s uncle is even a Northwestern graduate.

So when Romain finally got on campus on Saturday and met coaches and players, and saw everything the program had to offer, it felt like an easy decision. He decided to become a Wildcat halfway through the day and gave head coach David Braun his verbal commitment.

“It was everything they said it would be, and better,” he said.

