Cosgrove's take: UCLA

Chip Kelly (AP Images)

UCLA's high school recruiting classes have steadily declined in ranking during Chip Kelly's tenure in Westwood, with the Bruins' highest-ranked class coming in at No. 19 during the 2018 recruiting cycle. Much of the recent decline can be attributed to UCLA's work in the transfer portal, which is something it shouldn't necessarily be punished for as it has led to major improvements on the field this season. But the Bruins ARE having a stellar season and the school offers way too much academically and athletically for its class to be ranked No. 67 overall with only 10 total commitments. The Bruins will need to pick things up on the recruiting trail for them to even have an acceptable class in 2023, or they will be forced to depend on the portal once again.

Friedman's take: Northwestern

Pat Fitzgerald (AP Images)

Pat Fitzgerald is one of the most respected head coaches in the country, but the Wildcats haven't been shining on the field. That doesn't seem to matter too much as Northwestern currently has its highest-ranked recruiting class in Rivals' history. The Wildcats' No. 26 recruiting class has a total average star rating of 3.21, which would also be the best in program history. Northwestern hasn't signed four four-star prospects since the 2014 class, but it is in position to do just that this year. Northwestern is doing all of that despite having a terrible season on the field. Surprising, to say the least.

Gorney's take: Miami

Mario Cristobal (AP Images)

Of the top nine in the team recruiting rankings, Miami is the only one without a winning record, but the Hurricanes have recruited extraordinarily well this cycle, even after losing four-star QB Jaden Rashada to Florida. Miami is the only team with three five-star commits in Jayden Wayne, Francis Mauigoa and Cormani McClain, and beating the Gators for McClain was definitely impressive. The U is not done, either, as some big flips could be coming and coach Mario Cristobal is working on some others as well. This really shouldn't be all that shocking, though, since Cristobal has always been an excellent recruiter and won some huge battles during his short stay at Oregon. With Miami's lack of success on the field this season, top recruits still believe in the path forward and have no problem signing up.

Harris' take: Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin (AP Images)

Ole Miss currently sits at No. 33 in the 2023 team rankings, and given the recent success that Lane Kiffin and his staff have had in Oxford it surprises me that the Rebels aren’t situated higher on the list. Ole Miss also finished outside of the top 25 in the 2022 cycle, but found a lot of success in the transfer portal. It looks like there will be a similar strategy this offseason, but that doesn’t mean Ole Miss shouldn’t be in the mix for some top high school talent as well.

