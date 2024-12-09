Recruit Roundup: New RB signee Daniel Anderson wins Arkansas state title

Daniel Anderson poses with the Arkansas state championship trophy. (Photo by @DanielKAnderson)

National Signing Day and Northwestern's 2024 season have come and gone, but the senior seasons of some of the Class of 2025 signees aren't quite done yet. Signing Day addition Daniel Anderson and his Bryant team won an Arkansas state title last weekend, defensive tackle Tanner Jumpp and his powerhouse Lake Mary squad advanced to the Florida state title game and seasons came to a close for defensive end Jonah Hayes and offensive tackle Hayden Wright after deep playoff runs. Read about these future Wildcats in this week's roundup.

Anderson wins Arkansas Class 7A state title with Bryant

Running back Daniel Anderson was a surprise addition to Northwestern's class on Signing Day, and his first appearance in the roundup is a good one after his Bryant (Ark.) team stormed back to beat Bentonville, 28-23, and win the Class 7A Arkansas state title. Anderson and the Hornets fell behind 20-7 in the third quarter but swiftly went on a 21-3 run to close out the game and win their sixth state title in the last seven seasons.

Anderson also picked up some bragging rights in the Northwestern running backs room in state semifinals, when his 38-yard touchdown run helped clinch a 48-29 win over Pulaski Academy, the alma mater of Northwestern back Joseph Himon II. Bryant wrapped up its perfect season with a 13-0 record. Anderson is the third member of the Wildcats' class to claim a state title.

Lake Mary exacts revenge on Dr. Phillips, advances to state title game

Lake Mary (Fla.) and defensive tackle Tanner Jumpp lost to Orlando Dr. Phillips in September, but last week they won when it counted most with a 24-13 win in a FHSAA 7A semifinals rematch. For most of the first three quarters it looked like Dr. Phillips was going to repeat their September victory as Jumpp and the Eagles trailed 13-10 late in the third quarter. But the Rams defense stood stalwart, shutting out the Panther offense in the fourth quarter while the Lake Mary offense ground out two rushing scores to seal the win. Lake Mary (12-2) plays Venice this week for the 7A championship at Pitbull Stadium at FIU.

Moeller loses state title game to Olentangy Liberty

Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller and defensive end Jonah Hayes' came to a close last week with a 28-14 loss to Olentangy Liberty in the Ohio Division I state title game. Moeller had the opportunity to tie the game at 14 out of the halftime break but fumbled in the Liberty red zone, one of their four turnovers on the day. Liberty took advantage, opening up a 28-7 lead in the third quarter. "I'm sick to my stomach," Moeller head coach Bert Bathiany told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "These guys have given their heart and soul to get to this point, to bring a title back to Moeller." Hayes was part of a defensive core that allowed 18 points per game and had the Crusaders ranked as the top team in Ohio by MaxPreps and a litany of local outlets. Moeller narrowly missed out on the 10th state title in program history and finished their season at 14-2.

Kingwood playoff run ends in quarterfinals

Kingwood (Tex.) and offensive tackle Hayden Wright had a disappointing end to their playoff run with a 51-7 loss to Summer Creek in the Texas 6A playoffs. It was a landmark season for Wright and the Mustangs, though, as they played in their first quarterfinal since 1990. Wright set the tone up front for running back Marquez Davis to rush for a school-record 2,000+ yards in a season, and for wide receiver Jailen Monagan to set records for receptions and receiving yards. Kingwood finished their season at 9-5.

COMPLETED SEASONS

CLASS OF 2026

Quarterback Johnny O'Brien and Palatine (Ill.) Fremd finished their season at 9-2. O'Brien led the Vikings to their first nine-win season since 2009 and their first playoff victory since 2019, and did after a 3-6 record the year before. O'Brien broke Fremd's record for passing yards in a game twice, once during the regular season with 395 yards, and again in their second-round playoff loss to Naperville Central with 464 yards. He threw for 3,442 yards and 39 touchdowns while completing 224 of 318 passes. O'Brien was an honorable mention for the Class 8A all-state team.

CLASS OF 2025

Cornerback Marquet Dorsey and Wayne (N.J.) DePaul won the New Jersey Non-Public A state title with a 33-21 win over Pope John XXIII on Nov. 29. DePaul finished with an 11-1 record and won their third state title of the last six seasons.

Safety Alijah Jones and Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding won their third straight state title this season with a 31-7 win over McDonogh on Nov. 16. Jones and the Cavaliers were on the most fearsome defenses in the nation and held opponents to fewer than three points per game. Jones was named to the MIAA A All-Conference team. Spalding finished 12-0, ranked No. 11 in the nation by MaxPreps, and will ride a 16-game winning streak into next season.

Tight end Robby Preckel and Wildwood (Mo.) Lafayette's season came to a close with a heartbreaking, one-point loss in the state semifinals to Helias. Preckel had an exceptional senior campaign, lighting up the stat sheet with 87 receptions for 1,403 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 179 yards and six more scores. Lafayette finishes their season at 12-2.

Defensive end Caden O'Rourke and Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East finished their season at 12-1, their only loss coming to a championship-winning Loyola Academy for the third straight year. O'Rourke finished the season with 13 sacks and was voted to the Class 8A All-State First Team by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.

Offensive lineman Trey Boyd helped lead Shakopee (Minn.) to the first state semifinal in the program's history. Shakopee finished their season 10-2 and their playoff loss, to Maple Grove, would prove to be to the eventual state champion.

Tight end Noah LaPorte was named to the Class 3A All-State team and then the Three Rivers - Mississippi All-Conference team after a stellar season for Princeton (Ill.). Princeton finished their season at 10-2.

Wide receiver Dube Enongene and Acworth (Ga.) North Paulding finished their season at 6-5.

Quarterback Marcus Romain broke his non-throwing hand on Sept. 20. Romain had hoped to make it back for a second round playoff game but the injury proved to be season-ending after Wheeler lost their playoff opener. Wheeler finished the season at 2-9, the Wildcats were 1-5 with a forfeit loss due to weather with Romain as starter. MORE ON ROMAIN: QB commit Marcus Romain hopes to play again this season after breaking hand

2025 WR Braden Blueitt suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 20 per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and did not return this season. His Colleyville (Tex.) Heritage team finished their season 8-3.

Running back Ronny Johnson had a sensational senior season, rushing for 1,587 yards and 26 touchdowns and catching 18 passes for 325 yards and three more scores, according to MLive.com. He led Dexter (Mich.) to an undefeated regular season before losing to South Lyon 50-49 in the second round of the state playoffs to finish 10-1.

Defensive end Mason Mayne and Lawton (Mich.) finished their season at 8-3.

Linebacker Josh Veldman and New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West finished their season at 7-4. Veldman was named to the Class 7A all-state team and was part of a senior class that won West's first playoff game since 2018, and led the program to its best record since the same year. The Warriors were knocked out by No. 4 Batavia, still playing in the Class 7A semifinals this week.

Safety Jonathan Stevens Jr. and Westerville (Ohio) North finished 6-5 this season. Stevens finished with 65 tackles, two interceptions and an 82-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. A two-way player lining up at running back and receiver, he also recorded 1,086 all-purpose yards.

Tight end Tyler Kielmeyer and Westerville (Ohio) South finished 5-6 this season. Kielmeyer seen on the sidelines of Northwestern's game vs. Wisconsin on Oct. 19 with crutches and a knee brace, but returned by the first round of the Wildcats' playoffs.

Offensive tackle Michael O'Connell and Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West finished the season 4-5. The normally powerhouse Hilltoppers finished the season 4-1 in their last five games and narrowly missed on a playoff berth due to one of the toughest strengths of schedule in the state.