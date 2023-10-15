Recruit Roundup: Schaller snaps streak, Williams scoops up TD
Northwestern had a bye week at the halfway point of its season this week, but the Class of 2024 kept on playing.
Most of the commits' teams are fighting for playoff position or starting their postseason prep with a week or two left in their regular seasons.
Aiden Newbill makes his roundup debut this week, Tito Williams made a heads-up play for a touchdown and Terrion Hicks helped his team stay undefeated all-time within his city's limits.
Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.
Williams keeps his head on a swivel for touchdown against Red Bank
Tito Williams and the Bradley Central defense put on a show yet again, crushing Red Bank, 35-0.
It was the eighth straight win for the undefeated Bears, and one of its finishing touches came on a heads-up play from Williams.
Bradley Central (8-0) plays at Cleveland (Tenn.) this week.
Schaller and Spartans snap losing streak with win over Evanston
After a difficult stretch of six straight losses, Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North and Patrick Schaller knocked Evanston out of playoff contention with a 28-21 win.
Schaller has flashed his hands plenty of times this season, but this time he helped clear the way for quarterback Jack Philbin, who rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns to propel the Spartans to their second win of the year.
Glenbrook North (2-6) wraps up their season next week against their rivals, and the alma mater of offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, Glenbrook South.
Newbill makes roundup debut with tight loss to Belton
Last week was Aiden Newbill's first game as a Northwestern commit, and his Austin (Tex.) John B. Connally squad suffered a narrow loss to Belton, 27-22.
It was a tough result for the Cougars off of a bye week; they had lost by just two points to Leander Rouse three weeks ago. It was the second fewest points of the season for the Cadets, who scored just 21 against Lockhart in Week 2.
Connally (2-5) hosts Killeen Chapparal this week.
Reeder posts 10 yards per carry, touchdown in win over Dixie
Greenville (S.C) Christ Church and Dashun Reeder picked up their fourth straight win by 40 or more points when they beat Dixie, 48-7.
The Cavaliers got another dependable day from Reeder, who finished with 13 carries, 137 yards and a touchdown to beat the Hornets.
Christ Church (6-2) hosts St. Joseph's Catholic this week.
St. Edward staves off Moeller's comeback to secure the win
Troy Regovich and the Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward defense held off Archbishop Moeller's furious comeback and came away with a 28-21 win in a battle of Ohio state powers.
The Eagles leapt out to a 21-0 lead that they later extended to 28-6 before Moeller scored 15 unanswered, plus a nearly successful Hail Mary that could have tied or won the game on the final play.
St. Edward (8-1) closes out their regular season this week at Archbishop Hoban, the alma mater of former Northwestern star Tyrell Sutton.
Regovich will have an opportunity to get some revenge for his classmate Hicks. He and Frederick Douglass lost at Hoban, 45-6, in the first week of the season.
Campbell records two sacks in loss to Petoskey
Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area couldn't get ahead in the field-position battle and dropped their matchup with Petoskey, 27-7.
Defensive end Callen Campbell still menaced the Petoskey offense with two sacks and four tackles for loss. Campbell is the tip of the spear for the fierce Blue Devils defense that is allowing just 11 points per game.
Sault Area (5-3) hosts Gaylord for their regular season finale.
VanSickle paves the way for Coopersville's fourth straight win
The Coopersville Broncos are rolling behind Gabe VanSickle. They dumped Holland Christian, 34-22, for their fourth straight win, all by two or more scores.
Since losing two games by four points combined in the heart of their season, the Broncos have responded with a brash winning streak to move into a three-way tie for second in their conference.
They'll look to break that tie this week, with some luck and a loss by Spring Lake, when Coopersville (6-2) plays at Allendale in their last week of the regular season.
Hicks keeps Douglass' Lexington record perfect with win over Bryan Station
Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass had an impressive strength of schedule to start their season, and have shown since that when they play their neighbors, they beat their neighbors.
Terrion Hicks and the Broncos beat Bryan Station, 34-14, to keep their program's all-time record against their fellow Lexington programs perfect at an impressive 30-0.
Frederick Douglass (4-3) hosts George Rogers Clark this week.
Plymouth posts biggest win of the season over Salem
Canton (Mich.) Plymouth and Idrys Cotton trounced Canton Salem, 45-19, for their biggest win of the season.
That is the second win for Cotton and the Wildcats over a crosstown rival. They dispatched Canton, 35-14, earlier in the season.
The Plymouth offensive line continues to pave the way for an offense that has scored 35 or more points four times this season.
Plymouth (3-5) wrap up their regular season at Churchill.
Hersey rolls Wheeling
Carson Grove and Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey posted yet another blowout victory, thrashing Wheeling, 52-7.
It was a dominant night for Grove and 2025 QB Colton Gumino, even in the pouring rain. Check out Gumino's Hudl from last week below; Grove is No. 8 for the Huskies.
The Huskies have dominated all season, outscoring their opponents 345-43 by Week 8. The only opponent to make them sweat was Prospect, the alma mater of wide receiver Frank Covey IV.
Hersey (8-0) aims to complete their perfect season at home against Elk Grove Village this week.