Northwestern had a bye week at the halfway point of its season this week, but the Class of 2024 kept on playing. Most of the commits' teams are fighting for playoff position or starting their postseason prep with a week or two left in their regular seasons. Aiden Newbill makes his roundup debut this week, Tito Williams made a heads-up play for a touchdown and Terrion Hicks helped his team stay undefeated all-time within his city's limits. Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.



Williams keeps his head on a swivel for touchdown against Red Bank

Tito Williams and the Bradley Central defense put on a show yet again, crushing Red Bank, 35-0. It was the eighth straight win for the undefeated Bears, and one of its finishing touches came on a heads-up play from Williams.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWNvbmQgY3JhenkgVEQgb2YgdGhlIG5pZ2h0IGZvciDigaY8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYWRsZXlCZWFyc0ZCP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCcmFkbGV5QmVhcnNGQjwvYT7igakgYXMg4oGm PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ib29fQ2FydGVyNj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYm9vX0NhcnRlcjY8L2E+4oGpIGxvc2VzIGNv bnRyb2wgb2YgdGhlIGJhbGwgYXQgdGhlIDIgYnV0IOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGl0b1dpbGxpYW1zMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRpdG9XaWxsaWFtczIxPC9hPuKBqSB3YXMgaW4gdGhlIHJp Z2h0IHNwb3QgdG8gY2F0Y2ggaXQgbWlkYWlyIGFuZCB0YWtlIGl0IGluIGZv ciB0aGUgc2NvcmUuIEJlYXJzIGxlYWQg4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWRCYW5rRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJl ZEJhbmtGQjwvYT7igakgMjgtMCBpbiB0aGUgdGhpcmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2Jlc3RvZnByZXBzP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jYmVzdG9mcHJlcHM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83UURQbFhCNUNMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vN1FEUGxYQjVDTDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTdGVwaGVuIEhhcmdpcyDw n4e68J+HuCAoQFN0ZXBoZW5IYXJnaXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vU3RlcGhlbkhhcmdpcy9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMjk5MTgxNDE3OTc4 MjcwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmFkbGV5IERCIOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVGl0b1dpbGxpYW1zMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRpdG9X aWxsaWFtczIxPC9hPuKBqSBkaXNjdXNzZXMgdGhlIEJlYXJz4oCZIHNlY29u ZCBzaHV0b3V0IG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb24gLSAzNS0wIG92ZXIgUmVkIEJhbmsu IFRoZSBOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4gY29tbWl0IGFsc28gaGFkIGEgVEQgZm9yIOKB pjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhZGxleUJlYXJzRkI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyYWRsZXlCZWFyc0ZCPC9hPuKBqSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvYmVzdG9mcHJl cHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNiZXN0b2Zw cmVwczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xtQUpyV25vcWwiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sbUFKcldub3FsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFN0ZXBo ZW4gSGFyZ2lzIPCfh7rwn4e4IChAU3RlcGhlbkhhcmdpcykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdGVwaGVuSGFyZ2lzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzEz MDA2NTA2MjQ3ODY4NDQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MTQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Bradley Central (8-0) plays at Cleveland (Tenn.) this week.



Schaller and Spartans snap losing streak with win over Evanston

After a difficult stretch of six straight losses, Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North and Patrick Schaller knocked Evanston out of playoff contention with a 28-21 win. Schaller has flashed his hands plenty of times this season, but this time he helped clear the way for quarterback Jack Philbin, who rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns to propel the Spartans to their second win of the year. Glenbrook North (2-6) wraps up their season next week against their rivals, and the alma mater of offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, Glenbrook South.



Newbill makes roundup debut with tight loss to Belton

Last week was Aiden Newbill's first game as a Northwestern commit, and his Austin (Tex.) John B. Connally squad suffered a narrow loss to Belton, 27-22. It was a tough result for the Cougars off of a bye week; they had lost by just two points to Leander Rouse three weeks ago. It was the second fewest points of the season for the Cadets, who scored just 21 against Lockhart in Week 2. Connally (2-5) hosts Killeen Chapparal this week.



Reeder posts 10 yards per carry, touchdown in win over Dixie

Greenville (S.C) Christ Church and Dashun Reeder picked up their fourth straight win by 40 or more points when they beat Dixie, 48-7. The Cavaliers got another dependable day from Reeder, who finished with 13 carries, 137 yards and a touchdown to beat the Hornets. Christ Church (6-2) hosts St. Joseph's Catholic this week.



St. Edward staves off Moeller's comeback to secure the win

Troy Regovich and the Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward defense held off Archbishop Moeller's furious comeback and came away with a 28-21 win in a battle of Ohio state powers. The Eagles leapt out to a 21-0 lead that they later extended to 28-6 before Moeller scored 15 unanswered, plus a nearly successful Hail Mary that could have tied or won the game on the final play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIDkgU2F0dXJkYXkgRmVhdHVyZWQgR2FtZSDwn4yfPGJyPjxi cj4qRmluYWwgU2NvcmUqPGJyPlN0LiBFZHdhcmQgLSAyODxicj5BcmNoYmlz aG9wIE1vZWxsZXIgLSAyMTxicj48YnI+TW9lbGxlciBBTE1PU1QgaGF1bHMg aW4gYSBIYWlsIE1hcnkgVEQgcGFzcyBhcyB0aW1lIGV4cGlyZXMsIGJ1dCBp dCBmYWxscyBpbmNvbXBsZXRlITxicj48YnI+U3QuIEVkd2FyZCBzdXJ2aXZl cyB0aGUgY29tZWJhY2sgYXR0ZW1wdCB0byBpbXByb3ZlIHRvIDgtMS48YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkVPRkI/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORU9GQjwvYT4g8J+PiCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVUlzWWRSZmdtaiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1VJc1lkUmZnbWo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkVPIFpvbmUgSFMgU3Bv cnRzIChATkVPWm9uZUhTKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L05FT1pvbmVIUy9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMzMyMTY4NDA5NzIxNjU3OD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

St. Edward (8-1) closes out their regular season this week at Archbishop Hoban, the alma mater of former Northwestern star Tyrell Sutton. Regovich will have an opportunity to get some revenge for his classmate Hicks. He and Frederick Douglass lost at Hoban, 45-6, in the first week of the season.



Campbell records two sacks in loss to Petoskey

Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area couldn't get ahead in the field-position battle and dropped their matchup with Petoskey, 27-7. Defensive end Callen Campbell still menaced the Petoskey offense with two sacks and four tackles for loss. Campbell is the tip of the spear for the fierce Blue Devils defense that is allowing just 11 points per game. Sault Area (5-3) hosts Gaylord for their regular season finale.



VanSickle paves the way for Coopersville's fourth straight win

The Coopersville Broncos are rolling behind Gabe VanSickle. They dumped Holland Christian, 34-22, for their fourth straight win, all by two or more scores. Since losing two games by four points combined in the heart of their season, the Broncos have responded with a brash winning streak to move into a three-way tie for second in their conference. They'll look to break that tie this week, with some luck and a loss by Spring Lake, when Coopersville (6-2) plays at Allendale in their last week of the regular season.



Hicks keeps Douglass' Lexington record perfect with win over Bryan Station

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass had an impressive strength of schedule to start their season, and have shown since that when they play their neighbors, they beat their neighbors. Terrion Hicks and the Broncos beat Bryan Station, 34-14, to keep their program's all-time record against their fellow Lexington programs perfect at an impressive 30-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIHRvZGF5JiMzOTtzIHZpY3RvcnksIEZyZWRlcmljayBEb3Vn bGFzcyBoYXMgbW92ZWQgdG8gYW4gdW5ibGVtaXNoZWQgMzAgd2lucyBvdmVy IExleGluZ3RvbiB0ZWFtcy4gRmF5ZXR0ZSBDb3VudHkgaGFzIG5vdCBoYWQg YSBmb290YmFsbCB0ZWFtIGxpa2UgRG91Z2xhc3MuLi5ldmVyLiBUaGUgU3Rh bmRhcmQgY29udGludWVzIHRvIGJlIHRoZSBTdGFuZGFyZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hPUlNFUE9XRVI/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIT1JTRVBPV0VSPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUkVMRU5UTEVT UzIwMjM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSRUxF TlRMRVNTMjAyMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9j b2FjaG5hdGVtY3BlZWs/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNobmF0 ZW1jcGVlazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZaSXpSdEQ4ZkMi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GWkl6UnREOGZDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERv dWdsYXNzIEZvb3RiYWxsIChARkRvdWdsYXNzRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRkRvdWdsYXNzRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTMyODU2MDc5 MjM4OTIyNjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Frederick Douglass (4-3) hosts George Rogers Clark this week.



Plymouth posts biggest win of the season over Salem

Canton (Mich.) Plymouth and Idrys Cotton trounced Canton Salem, 45-19, for their biggest win of the season. That is the second win for Cotton and the Wildcats over a crosstown rival. They dispatched Canton, 35-14, earlier in the season. The Plymouth offensive line continues to pave the way for an offense that has scored 35 or more points four times this season. Plymouth (3-5) wrap up their regular season at Churchill.



Hersey rolls Wheeling

Carson Grove and Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey posted yet another blowout victory, thrashing Wheeling, 52-7. It was a dominant night for Grove and 2025 QB Colton Gumino, even in the pouring rain. Check out Gumino's Hudl from last week below; Grove is No. 8 for the Huskies.