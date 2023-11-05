Northwestern has three games left in its regular season, but its Class of 2024 has officially finished theirs. As of this week, all commits have wrapped up their seasons or begun their playoffs. Three defensive commits pitched shutouts, two of them will have regular season rematches in their next playoff game, and a running back secured his school's rushing record. Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.



Bradley Central blanks West Ridge in playoff debut

Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central and Tito Williams stayed undefeated in definitive fashion when they beat West Ridge, 42-0, in the first round of the TSSAA Class 6 playoffs. This is nothing new for Williams and the Bears defense. This is their third shutout and their fifth game allowing seven or fewer points. They've nearly won more games (11) than they allow points per game (11.3). Bradley Central (11-0) host Maryville this week.



Reeder sets record in runaway playoff win

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church took care of business in its playoff opener against Ridge Spring-Monetta, 49-0. Running back Dashun Reeder set a school record for career rushing yards, and tallied 137 yards and two touchdowns in the seven-score win. The Cavaliers got off to a rocky start but have since been rolling, winning their seven, including a regional championship and their playoff opener. Christ Church (9-2) plays McBee this week in the second round of the SCHSL Class A playoffs.



St. Edward continues playoff perfection against GlenOak

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward and Troy Regovich have played two playoff games, picked up two wins and allowed zero points. Last week's victim was GlenOak, who was swiftly dispatched 35-0. After a barnstorming regular season against some of their state's, and North America's, best teams, the Eagles haven't lost a step in the postseason. With last week's win, they've won their playoff pair by a combined score of 77-0. St. Edward (11-1) plays at McKinley this week in the Region 1 semifinals.



Coopersville loses second round matchup with Zeeland West

Coopersville and Gabe VanSickle saw their six-game winning streak come to an end in the second round of the playoffs against Zeeland West, 46-32. The normally stingy Broncos defense came into the second round matchup allowing just under 16 points per game, and had allowed an opponent over 30 just once. The Dux took it a step further, becoming the first team to score 40 or more on them this season. Coopersville's season finished at 8-3. VanSickle's senior season represented an impressive rebuild of three straight seasons of increasing wins. By finishing 8-3, this was the winningest Coopersville team since their 11-win season in 2006.



Frederick Douglass decimates Henry Clay, sees familiar face in Round 2

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass had an uncharacteristic 5-4 regular season, filled with state powers from across the Midwest, but made themselves right at home in the playoffs. They opened up with a 48-0 demolition of winless Henry Clay. This was the second shut out for Terrion Hicks and the Broncos defense, and their fifth game of allowing seven or fewer points. Frederick Douglass (6-4) plays at Madison Central, a rematch from Oct. 6. Last time they played, Hicks and Co. won 44-7.



Hersey's unbeaten season ends in second round

Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey lost a hard fought game to Downers Grove North, 24-21, in the second round of the IHSA 7A playoffs. Carson Grove hauled in a 78-yard touchdown to push the Huskies' lead to 21-10, but DGN rattled off 14 unanswered. North's quarterback, 2026 QB Owen Lansu, who visited Northwestern earlier this season, threw for two touchdowns and 166 of his 187 yards in the second half. “We’re here to compete for a title,” Hersey coach Tom Nelson told Friday Night Drive. “Credit to the kids for being that successful during the regular season, but we did not accomplish our mission and only one team will in 7A. Overall, as a season, I think it is one of the best in Hersey history.” Hersey lost in the second round in 2022 as well, falling 19-13 in double overtime to Batavia. Hersey finished their season at 10-1. The Huskies won their second straight Mid-Suburban East championship, and completed a second undefeated regular season.



Connally drops crosstown rivalry to close out season

Pflugerville (Tex.) John Connally and Aiden Newbill narrowly missed out on crosstown bragging rights, losing 44-38 to Pflugerville in their season finale. Newbill was crucial to providing the protection to power Connally's offense that averaged 33.5 points per game this season. The Cougars had a tough strength of schedule this season as half of their ten opponents finished with seven or more wins in their ten games. Connally finished their season at 3-7.



Completed seasons