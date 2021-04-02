We are in the midst of a slow news cycle at Northwestern.

The Wildcats’ spring practice is in the second week of a two-week break, and news has been coming out of Evanston this spring at a rate slower than Joe Spivak’s 40 time, anyway. The NCAA’s recruiting dead period is still in effect, so there are no visitors on campus, and coaches can’t visit prospects.

But things will ramp up considerably soon. June will be a busy month for the Wildcats as 11 official visitors have already been confirmed for their all-expenses-paid trips to Evanston.

Find out who is on the guest list, and more, in our Recruiting Notebook.





