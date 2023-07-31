Northwestern has agreed in principle to hire Skip Holtz as a special assistant to interim head coach David Braun this season, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports.

Holtz, 59, is currently the head coach of the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL, and the son of Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz. (The irony of a Holtz coaching at Northwestern is somehow appropriate for this most bizarre of summers in Evanston.)

Thamel reports that Holtz will not be leaving his job with the Stallions, who don't begin play until April. His job with Northwestern will be for the 2023 season only.

Holtz's role appears to be temporary and advisory, a one-year stopgap to help Braun, a first-time head coach who is also moving up to FBS football for the first time in his career. Braun assumed the interim head coaching role after 17-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired on July 10 as the result of a hazing scandal that has rocked not only the football program, but the entire Northwestern athletic department.

Holtz will bring 22 years of college head coaching experience to Evanston and will be the only member of Northwestern's staff to be a head coach before this season. In theory, that should help Braun learn the ropes of being the man in charge of a Power Five program.

The move makes sense on the surface but raises a lot of questions about what Holtz will be responsible for and how much he will be involved in decision-making and game-planning.

One positive is that he comes from an offensive background, which should help Braun, who was hired in January to be the team's defensive coordinator after four years in a similar role at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. The Wildcats' offensive could definitely use a boost after fielding the lowest scoring offense in the Power Five last season at 13.8 points per game.