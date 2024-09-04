in other news
New Northwestern AD has plenty of football experience
Northwestern announced they will hire Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson for the same role.
Brett Gabbert, back from injury, excited to lead Miami in opener vs. NU
Brett Gabbert is happy to be back from a severe leg injury that cost him six games last season.
Theran Johnson ready to step into leadership role at corner this season
The loss of a couple veterans means that Theran Johnson is the leader of the cornerbacks room.
Braun stays tight-lipped about starters ahead of season opener
Northwestern head coach David Braun didn't disclose any position battle winners in his first game-week presser today.
Recruit Roundup: Eight 2025 commits make senior debuts
Here's WildcatReport's first recruit roundup for the Class of 2025.
Northwestern hosted a handful of their top targets from the area in their home debut, and no target may be bigger than Class of 2026 offensive lineman Gene Riordan from Hinsdale (Ill.) Central.
Riordan is a three-star for now, but already has 10 offers, including one from the Wildcats. He was thrilled to be back on campus and to see the first game at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.
"Being down there to see them beat Miami (Ohio), it was a great atmosphere for a home opener," he said. "It was really cool with the water right there, and it was great to see all the coaches and support staff.
"Just a great environment around Northwestern as a whole."
