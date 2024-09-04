Northwestern hosted a handful of their top targets from the area in their home debut, and no target may be bigger than Class of 2026 offensive lineman Gene Riordan from Hinsdale (Ill.) Central.

Riordan is a three-star for now, but already has 10 offers, including one from the Wildcats. He was thrilled to be back on campus and to see the first game at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

"Being down there to see them beat Miami (Ohio), it was a great atmosphere for a home opener," he said. "It was really cool with the water right there, and it was great to see all the coaches and support staff.

"Just a great environment around Northwestern as a whole."

