Two visits to Northwestern pretty much convinced Conrad Rowley that he wanted to be a Wildcat. So the three-star offensive lineman from Blue Springs (Mo.) committed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Sunday and announced his decision on Twitter two days later.

That sounds pretty typical. However, the catch is that Rowley’s visits were last October and December, which means that he hadn’t been on campus in more than three months.

“I wanted to see other things,” is how Rowley explained the gap. “But it turns out, the right place was right in front of me.”

Get to know more about Northwestern’s sixth 2019 commit and the first offensive lineman of the class in this WildcatReport premium story.