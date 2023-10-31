Brendan Sullivan put it all together last Saturday in a 33-27 win over Maryland, the first of his career against a Big Ten team. He accumulated more than 300 yards of total offense, threw for two touchdowns and arguably outplayed the Terrapins' star quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa.

"[It was] definitely one of the better performances I've had since being in college," Sullivan said before deferring credit to his teammates. "It comes down to everyone playing better.

"That was the one game where we finally put what we do at practice into the game... Everyone played together, 11 as one. That's one of our mottos, and that led to our success."

Whether it was a dime to Bryce Kirtz, neatly dropped between a corner and a safety for a touchdown, or a long connection to AJ Henning in the fourth quarter to set up a field goal, Sullivan said a performance like he had last Saturday comes together one throw at a time.

"You get into the flow of the game and it goes by pretty fast. You read and react one throw at a time," he said. "It was a pretty fun game.

"[The throw to Henning] came in the flow of the game on a scramble drill. He reacted really well and we connected deep. It's something that comes in the flow of the game, sometimes you just have to play football."

For Sullivan, part of that flow is establishing himself on the ground. He ran for 56 yards against Maryland, converting several key first downs. Establishing himself as a dual-threat helps his game snowball, each completion creating space for a scramble, each scramble freeing up a receiver.

"I think on third down specifically, when you have a heavy-man [coverage] team like they were, they cover our receivers and the quarterback makes a run for the first, it's deflating," he said. "It helps the dynamic of the team and offers us another aspect to become more comfortable."

Braun may not exactly be comfortable with some of the hits Sullivan took at the end of those runs. "I promise you we don't coach that," he ruefully remarked in the press conference after the win.

Braun characterized Sullivan as "a warrior" after the game on Saturday, and doubled down on that description in his weekly press conference on Monday.

"The first thing I told him is that I'm proud of him, that he's a stinking warrior," Braun said, deftly avoiding profanity.

Those comments meant the world to Sullivan, who has battled across nine games through two seasons as a Northwestern quarterback. He was knocked out of the 2022 season with a broken sternum, rehabbed and challenged Ben Bryant for the starting position this fall.

Although he eventually lost the job to the Cincinnati grad transfer, after Bryant went down with an injury of his own against Penn State, Sullivan stepped up once again and has delivered a 2-1 record in three starts.

One of the most impressive aspects of Sullivan's career day against Maryland is that it came a week after one of his most frustrating performances, at Nebraska, where he threw for 176 yards but suffered an interception and was sacked seven times as the offense failed to scored a touchdown in a bitter 17-9 defeat.

"The way he battled at Nebraska [two weeks ago], did he play a perfect game? Absolutely not. But he battled, he battled for this team," said Braun.