But the Wildcats still earned a win with their characteristic defense, an uncharacteristic lead on the boards and plenty of points in the paint.

DaRon Holmes was as advertised for Dayton and showcased his size and speed to tune of 17 points and a poster dunk on 7-foot Matt Nicholson.

Boo Buie struggled with foul trouble again but still put up 15, including a pair of clutch free throws down the stretch. Brooks Barnhizer was third for the Cats with 13, and carried the offense when Buie sat after picking up his fourth.

The Wildcats established a 35-25 lead but almost immediately went back to a neck-and-neck battle after Dayton opened the half with an 11-0 run in 1:50. Princeton transfer Ryan Langborg starred for the Wildcats and led all scorers with 19.

Northwestern added a non-conference feather to its cap early in the season with a 71-66 win over Dayton.

Welsh-Ryan answered Collins' call: After the win over Binghamton, head coach Chris Collins called on Northwestern's fans to show up for their big non-conference tilt with the Flyers, and the fans delivered, en masse. The reported attendance was 5,769, more than 1000 short of the listed capacity of 7,039, but it felt packed to the brim.

"I got a rush of energy when I walked out on the floor," Collins said. "They don't realize what they do for players, but also for old coaches.

"I got a bounce in my step, felt like I was back in the 90s. I thought I could go out there and get a dunk or something."

The Wildcats delivered one of their best November wins since the new Welsh-Ryan opened, and to do so in front of a stadium packed not just with students but with fans from the community meant a great deal to Collins. He continues to push the fan base to grow its support as his team pushes its on-court production to new heights.

"I want this to be the norm of what Welsh-Ryan is," he said. "It's a fun night...I tell you what, how could you not cheer for a group of guys like we have?

"It's a connected group that wants to do well, that wants to represent Northwestern. Hopefully we can make [tonight] the standard where it's not just a Big Ten game or Dayton coming to town. People know when they come to his building, it's going to be a really tough place to play."





Closing runs showed flashes of something special: Dayton took their first lead of the game at 25-24 with 4:53 left in the first half. That layup from Javon Bennett proved to be their last points of the half.

Northwestern rattled off an 11-0 run in the final four minutes of the first half and firmly put themselves back in the driver's seat, up 35-25. It showed incredibly impressive composure and execution, even after the first bucket of that run was wiped away by a shot-clock violation.

Langborg, Martinelli and Buie poured in buckets from all over the floor to combine for the 11. That trio had 27 in the first half alone and were the consistent engine of the offense.

In the second half, it wasn't nearly so dramatic or one-sided but it was even more consequential. Buie left the game at 9:12 with the game tied at 50 after picking up his fourth foul, and Welsh-Ryan held its breath as the game hung in the balance.

The Wildcats were able to not just keep the tie, but to extend their lead to 62-58 by the time Buie checked back in at 4:00 to close the Flyers out.

Their response to Dayton's lead in both halves, and the attempts of Flyer fans to worm their way into the Welsh-Ryan atmosphere, proved this team's mettle and proved they could have what it takes for another special run.





Guard trio stepped up for Buie's off night: Buie tacked on some free throws at the end, but struggled to reach his normal scoring form for much of this game. Not to fear, Langborg, Barnhizer and Ty Berry picked up the slack. Langborg, as aforementioned, was lights out.

He poured in 19 on 6-for-9 shooting from the field and and 5-for-6 from the line in 39 minutes. It wasn't just spot up work either, he made just two threes. He proved to be the exact kind of shot creator and ball handler this team needs next to Buie to excel.

Barnhizer gets second billing but played like the main event. He used his size and skill to bully smaller Dayton defenders into mid-range fallaways that were as dependable as the sunrise. He finished with his second double-double of the season in 38 minutes.

When Buie went into foul trouble, Barnhizer immediately stepped up. He scored five points over the next three possessions and Langborg assumed the point guard role with barley a hiccup. Collins cut straight to the chase in his assessment of those five minutes.

"Boo can't save us right now," he said on what he told his team. "We have to do this together. Ryan Langborg took a step forward today."

Despite a physical press from Dayton, the Wildcats turned the ball over just seven times.

Ty Berry, the fourth member of Northwestern's many-headed backcourt monster, chipped in with two huge threes down the stretch to shore up the lead and galvanize the team.

"When he hit those shots, our whole team lit up," Langborg said. "So great to see him get that confidence back, he's a killer in practice."

Collins fell back on one of his favorite sayings to compliment Berry, a team captain, on his performance.

"I was really proud of Ty Berry," Collins said. "It wasn't going great for him most of the game. I always preach to all these guys about throwing yourself into other things and then the shots will happen.

"I'm a big believer that there are basketball gods out there and the basketball gods reward you when you do things right and throw yourself into winning. The basketball gods punish you when you don't."

The basketball gods looked favorably on the Wildcats tonight.







