The Northwestern train just keeps rolling. The Wildcats ran Iowa off the floor in an 80-60 win at Welsh-Ryan arena on Sunday night. After losing to these same Hawkeyes in Iowa City by 16 just 20 days ago, the Wildcats completely demolished them in Evanston for their fifth straight victory. Boo Buie led all scorers with 23 points, Ty Berry was right behind him with 16 and Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey was ejected on a night when everything was coming up purple. The Wildcats wrapped up a seven-day period in which they beat then-No. 1 Purdue, then-No. 14 Indiana and, now, perennial nemesis Iowa. Northwestern's defense was swarming, forcing 15 turnovers and holding Iowa to 43% from the floor and, crucially, 13% from beyond the three-point arc. The Wildcats built an 11-point first half lead and then stepped on the gas even more down the stretch. Iowa star Kris Murray had a subdued night as the student section serenaded him with "Keegan's better" chants, referencing Murray's older brother who was selected No. 4 overall in last year's NBA draft. "To be able to hold them to 60 points was quite a feat," head coach Chris Collins said. "It shows a lot about our guys and the way they hustle, though [Iowa] did miss a lot of open shots." The Hawkeyes made a push coming out of the second half and got the lead down to seven with 13:47 left. But the Wildcats kept their composure, unlike McCaffrey. After the referees failed to call a 10-second violation that he thought his press had forced and eventually led to a Tydus Verheoven slam, McCaffrey lost his cool and let the frustration of the game boil over. He earned a double technical and an early trip to the locker room, and for the second straight game a pair of technicals helped Northwestern secure a win. Buie knocked down all four free throws, also for the second straight game, and pushed Northwestern's lead to 19 and set the win in stone. Here are our takeaways from the victory that pushed Northwestern's record to 20-7 overall and 11-5 in the Big Ten:



Buie is at a First-Team All Big Ten level: Collins talked preseason that he'd need his guards to play at an all-conference level, and Buie has answered that call. Not only should Buie get All-Big Ten recognition, he's the favorite for the first-team. McCaffrey said as much after the game. While Audige and Matt Nicholson got into foul trouble, something that might have rendered the offense immobile earlier in the season, Buie poured in an effortless 14 points in the first half to build a commanding 37-26 halftime lead over the Hawkeyes. After building his career and reputation on his three-point shooting, Buie has been a quintessential three-level threat this season. Rather than putting up volume numbers and counting on the law of averages to swing games, Buie now uses the threat of his shot to drive, to create and, on this night, to dominate. He put up 23 points and never seemed particularly bothered by an Iowa defense completely focused on shutting him down. His connection with his teammates, his coaches and this crowd was just sensational. With the shot-clock winding down on Northwestern's win, Buie knocked down yet another three with 36 seconds left and reveled as Welsh-Ryan exploded. He practically pranced to the other side of the floor, calling on the crowd already ready to go to war for him to find yet another level as he yelled, using my amateur lip reading skills, "Let's f***ing go!". He was subbed out for Roy Dixon III shortly thereafter, and the thunderous ovation resumed. "I just wanted to show a little appreciation for the crowd, they've been amazing all year," Buie said. "I hit a big shot down the stretch and that was kind of the finishing [touch], I wanted to get the crowd back into it before I got [subbed] out of the game." Buie has always been one of the program's best guards, players or leaders. Now he's the conference's and maybe even one of the country's best.

Ty Berry left it all on the floor: Normally it is Buie and Audige who are expected to take on a Herculean workload, but it was Berry who was the iron man tonight. He played all 20 minutes in the first half, putting up eight points on 50% shooting, to go with three assists and a steal. Berry finished with 35 minutes in the game but may have gone the distance if the game didn't run into garbage time. He was the team's, and the game's, second-leading scorer with 16 points. He cracked double digits for the first time since he went off for 26 points against Nebraska almost a month ago. "It goes for any good shooter," Berry said. "When you see the first one go in, after that, the hoop is like an ocean." Collins was thrilled to see Berry find his shooting stroke again, but made sure to credit Berry's work as a disruptor defensively. "They do such a good job running the ball down right after you score," Collins said. "We used Ty as our guy to go back there and jam the ball and take away the initial thrust of their offense."

Boo Buie led all scorers with 23 points in Northwestern's 80-60 blowout win over Iowa. (Associated Press)