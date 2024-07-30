@WildcatReport

In all likelihood, Northwestern will start a transfer at quarterback in the season opener for the sixth straight year.

Head coach David Braun declined to name a starter at Big Ten Media Days, but the smart money — really, just about all the money — says that grad transfer Mike Wright will take the field with the first team on Aug. 31 against Miami (Ohio).

The question, though, is whether Wright, who spent three years at Vanderbilt and one at Mississippi State, can be “the man” for the Wildcats. Can he operate new offensive coordinator Zach Lujan’s offense efficiently and effectively? Can he get the ball into the hands of some of the Wildcats’ potent offensive weapons?

If he can, Northwestern could have its best offense in years. AJ Henning and Bryce Kirtz give the Wildcats more speed and playmaking ability than they’ve had in the wide receiver room in quite some time. Cam Porter and Joseph Himon also give them some thunder-and-lighting in the backfield.

But it all hinges on Wright, the 6-foot-4 signal caller with 38 career SEC games under his belt. (Whether Northwestern's retooled offensive line can protect him is another valid question, but that’s ground we’ve already covered.)

Skill-wise, Wright appears to be an excellent fit. Lujan likes dual-threat quarterbacks who present a running threat, and that’s Wright’s strongest suit.

In his career, the long, smooth strider has run for 1,248 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2022, he was Vanderbilt’s second-leading rusher, accumulating 517 yards and five touchdowns on an impressive average of 7.3 yards per carry.

And the guy is flat-out fast: check out his 87-yard TD run for Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii in 2022. He makes a move to the sideline and then just sprints past the entire secondary to the end zone. Wright showed off his fleet feet last spring, when he ran the 200 meters for Mississippi State’s track team and recorded a personal best of 22.36 seconds, the seventh-best time on the team.

Wright has a lot of experience as a QB and, after four years of SEC football, he should be able to get the Wildcats in the right play and know where the ball is supposed to go. In his career, he has thrown for 2,520 yards, with 24 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.

He had his best season as a passer in 2022, when he collected 974 yards through the air, with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, over 10 games, six of them starts. That season, he became the first Vandy starting quarterback in 40 years to beat Kentucky and Florida in the same season, and his win in Lexington snapped the Commodores’ 26-game SEC losing streak that went back more than three years.