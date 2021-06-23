Texas safety Robert Fitzgerald makes it a daily double for the Wildcats

Northwestern had itself quite a Wednesday.

Just hours after defensive end Denis Jaquez's pledge, safety Robert Fitzgerald gave the Wildcats a second addition to celebrate when he announced his verbal commitment to join NU's Class of 2022.

Just like Jaquez, Fitzgerald, a three-star prospect from Dallas (Texas) Jesuit, just returned from his weekend official visit to Northwestern.

He talked to WildcatReport about the reasons he decided to become a Wildcat.