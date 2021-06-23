Three-star DE Denis Jaquez checks the Northwestern box

If you read WildcatReport's story about Denis Jaquez's official visit to Northwestern last weekend, the announcement of his commitment to the Wildcats today shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

The three-star defensive end said that Northwestern checked all of his boxes on his visit. Today, he officially checked Northwestern's box and became the seventh member of the Wildcats' Class of 2022.

When asked what made him pick the Wildcats, Jaquez was emphatic with his answer.

"Coaching staff!!" he said via Twitter direct message. "I believe they want the best for me not just as a football player but as a young man as well."

Jaquez announced his commitment on Twitter, just a day after announcing his Top 5. He picked the Wildcats over Rutgers, Texas A&M, Liberty and Maryland.