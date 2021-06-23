Three-star DE Denis Jaquez checks the Northwestern box
If you read WildcatReport's story about Denis Jaquez's official visit to Northwestern last weekend, the announcement of his commitment to the Wildcats today shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
The three-star defensive end said that Northwestern checked all of his boxes on his visit. Today, he officially checked Northwestern's box and became the seventh member of the Wildcats' Class of 2022.
When asked what made him pick the Wildcats, Jaquez was emphatic with his answer.
"Coaching staff!!" he said via Twitter direct message. "I believe they want the best for me not just as a football player but as a young man as well."
Jaquez announced his commitment on Twitter, just a day after announcing his Top 5. He picked the Wildcats over Rutgers, Texas A&M, Liberty and Maryland.
Jaquez, who picked up his offer from Northwestern on June 9, laid out a laundry list of criteria that the Wildcats satisfied on his visit. They were all reasons he decided to join the program.
"Football-wise, they have it. Check. Academics? they're ranked No. 9 in the country. Check. Tutors? Check. Dorms? Check. Players? They treated me as if I was already on the team. Check. Coaching stability? (Head coach Pat Fitzgerald) just signed that 10-year contract. Check. Facilities? It's beautiful, the best one I've been in. Check."
Defensive line coach Marty Long and defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil see Jaquez as an edge rusher who can stop the run and also drop back into pass coverage when necessary. While Jaquez is 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds now, coaches think that once he gets into NU's strength program and starts hitting the training table, he will easily get up into the 250- to 270-pound range.
Jaquez had 26 tackles, with seven TFL and two sacks, in six games for St. Augustine in a COVID-shortened 2020 season. He also plays as an inline tight end for the Hermits but is primarily there to block, finishing with just one catch for 18 yards.
Jaquez is the first defensive lineman in Northwestern's class. He is the second weekend official visitor to commit this week, joining safety Devin Turner, who committed on Monday.
The Wildcats' 2022 class was ranked 45th in the nation by Rivals before Jaquez's commitment.