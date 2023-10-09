WildcatReport

Here are three things we learned about the Howard game, two questions we have moving forward and one bold prediction about the future as the Wildcats prepare to enter their bye week.

1. Northwestern still hasn't played a complete game.

Halfway through the season, Northwestern has still not played their best football for four quarters of any single game.

The Cats took a 16-0 lead into the break on Saturday and looked to be coasting to a win against FCS foe Howard. The second half was a much different story. The Bison thoroughly outplayed the Wildcats for the final 30 minutes, nearly pulling off a stunner on Homecoming in Evanston.

After a quiet first half, Howard running back Eden James looked like his Hall of Fame father, Edgerrin. The sophomore gashed NU for 139 yards in the second half, including a 64-yard sprint to the end zone down the right sideline in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Howard outscored Northwestern 20-7 in the second half as the Wildcats hung on for dear life for a 23-20 win to get back to .500.

Linebacker Xander Mueller, whose first-half safety helped jumpstart the Wildcats, noted that playing a complete 60 minutes is something NU talks about trying to find during the week.

"Putting four quarters together is a huge emphasis that we need to keep working on, haven't done it so far," he said.

A dismal first half set up a furious comeback against Minnesota two weeks ago, and NU couldn't keep Penn State under wraps for the second half. So it was disheartening to see the same problems crop up against a program Northwestern has significant advantages over.

Everyone in Evanston will take wins no matter how they look, but there might not be too many more coming if Northwestern can only look like a competent operation for half the game.





2. The offensive line has some soul searching to do.

Howard had three sacks through four games when they arrived at Ryan Field on Saturday. They left with seven sacks on the season.

Backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan's general discomfort and tendency to hold onto the ball too long didn't help out the big guys up front, but the line of scrimmage when Northwestern had the ball didn't look like a Big Ten team against a MEAC team.

Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson is in his fifth year, and the results have simply not been good enough. When it's the sixth game of his fifth season and the line can't open holes in the running game or protect effectively against Howard, it may be time to look in the mirror.

The reason Sullivan was even playing is because the line was unable to protect Bryant against Penn State, to the point that he left the game with an injury after his sixth sack. It's hard to be an effective offense with an offensive line struggling the way that Northwestern's has been, especially the last two weeks.

The bye week is important for Northwestern as a team, but especially for the group up front. NU has already shifted starters this year, subbing in Josh Thompson for Zachary Franks at right tackle. Whether another shuffle in the lineup might help is unknown, but something has to give.

Sitting at .500, all of Northwestern's goals are still in front of them. They need the offensive line to pave the way to get them there.





3. The bye week couldn't have come at a better time.

A bye week at the midway point of the season is naturally well-timed, but a hurting Northwestern team needs a week to get back on track.

With starting quarterback Ben Bryant and receiver AJ Henning both out against Howard, Northwestern's offense struggled to find any semblance of rhythm other than bookend drives to begin and end the first half. The offensive line struggled all day. The defense was sliced and diced the whole second half, and looked in desperate need of a breather.

Fortunately, they get one. The Wildcats will be rested and as healthy as they can get at this stage to take on the home stretch of six Big Ten opponents. Plenty of them appear winnable, especially after a much-needed respite from the grind of the season.

Getting into this bye week at .500 seemed impossible just a couple months before the season. Now Northwestern finds themselves in that spot, but things are far from perfect in Evanston. Northwestern has work to do, both in the training room and on the practice field, during the bye if they want to make something of the 2023 season, but they still have to be feeling pretty good heading into it.



