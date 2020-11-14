WildcatReport - The Final Word

The time for talk is over. This week on WildcatReport, you read about Northwestern's struggles on offense, the view from the Purdue sideline with GoldandBlack.com beat writer Tom Dienhart, and Coach Chappy's always insightful game preview. But it's time for two undefeated teams to tee it up for this early Big West showdown. Here's how our writers see this one going down in West Lafayette.



Tim Chapman

The take: The Cats will win if they possess the ball for more than 31 minutes and grind out a healthy run game with two different backs racking up 70 yards or more. They could be in trouble if they allow Purdue to balance their attack with Zander Horvath on the ground early, and then beat 'em over the top with David Bell, Milton Wright and company. If they can get to QB Aidan O'Connell and force at least two turnovers, that should shake the Boilers enough to secure victory. This game doesn't worry me nearly as much as Iowa or Nebraska did, and Fitz and the Wildcats have had a pretty good handle on Purdue, playing markedly better away from Evanston. The pick: Northwestern 25 Purdue 20



Michael Fitzpatrick

The take: Northwestern needs to control the ball with their running game in order to win. They can’t afford to get into a shootout with all of Purdue’s weapons. Their penchant for not being ready to play and starting slow won’t be as easily overcome against an explosive Purdue offense. Purdue needs to avoid turning the ball over and just get the ball to their game-breaking playmakers. Continuing their success on the ground would put Northwestern’s defense in an almost impossible position. The pick: Purdue 37 Northwestern 28



Louie Vaccher