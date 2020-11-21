WildcatReport - The Final Word

2020 took a lot of things away from all of us. But it also gave the Wildcats this moment.

Saturday's Big Ten West showdown against Wisconsin is the biggest regular-season game for Northwestern since the 2013 matchup with Ohio State, according to WildcatReport members. It's certainly the most hyped. Games just don’t get much bigger than this at Ryan Field.

We're halfway through this strange, abbreviated season. The Wildcats are 4-0 and ranked 19th, while Wisconsin is 2-0 and ranked 10th. If the Cats win, they will have the inside track in the race for the Big Ten West and -- as crazy as it sounds -- could push their way into the Top 10 in next week's College Playoff Rankings. Think about that, for a team just four games removed from the end of a 3-9 season.

Wisconsin may have all of those Big Ten title rings, but this has been a remarkably even series over the last 20 years. Since 2000, each team has won seven games. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald is 4-6 against the Badgers, but he's 3-1 against them in Evanston.

This week, we've written about five storylines leading up to the game, had our Q&A with BadgerBlitz and, of course, ran Chappy's game preview. Now it's time for our writers to give their final take on what's going to happen between the white lines at Ryan Field, and which team should start preparing for a trip to Indy for the Big Ten championship game.

Here are our final words.



