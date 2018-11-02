No. 3 Notre Dame (8-0) vs. Northwestern (5-3)

Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Line: Northwestern +9.5

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018

Time: 6:15 CST

TV: ESPN

Last year: Did not play

Last time here: Notre Dame won 48-0 in 1976. Dan Devine coached Notre Dame and John Pont led Northwestern.

Last three: 2014: NU 43-40 (OT)… 1995: NU 17-15 … 1994: ND 42-15



