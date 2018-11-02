The Skinny: Notre Dame vs. Northwestern
GAME DETAILS
No. 3 Notre Dame (8-0) vs. Northwestern (5-3)
Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.
Line: Northwestern +9.5
Date: Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018
Time: 6:15 CST
TV: ESPN
Last year: Did not play
Last time here: Notre Dame won 48-0 in 1976. Dan Devine coached Notre Dame and John Pont led Northwestern.
Last three: 2014: NU 43-40 (OT)… 1995: NU 17-15 … 1994: ND 42-15
WHEN NOTRE DAME HAS THE BALL
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news