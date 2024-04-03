Three-star 2025 DE Aariz Taylor continues to work towards NU offer
Northwestern hosted local 2025 defensive end Aariz Taylor at a spring practice on March 30.
Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher from nearby Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy, currently holds four offers, including Indiana and Georgia Tech from the Power Four.
If the Wildcats pull the trigger on an offer, though, they could leapfrog the pack:
"If I had an offer from Northwestern, I'd say they'd probably be in that [No.] 1 spot based on conversations I had with [defensive line coach Christian] Smith and the head coach," he said.
Learn more about Taylor's visit in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!
